Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

#PhotoEssay: Bold, beautiful Barcelona

The spectacular coastline from our Heli flip. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi

The spectacular coastline from our Heli flip. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi

Published 7h ago

Share

It has been said that “everyone has a book in them”. I’m still not convinced I do, but images, pictures and videos accompanying words, either spoken or written, are extremely appealing to me. It’s very hard to be irritated when you are on holiday; it’s your attitude that matters most .

Here are some vivid memories of my trip to beautiful Barcelona with my beloved wife and our two grown-up children. My favourite saying is “success is when your adult kids want to hang out with you”.

Detailed religious works of art in the Sagrada Familia high altar.
Gaudí's architecture at its finest.
This city displays exceptionally exquisite colours in its stonework, stained glass windows, ceramics and, of course, architecture.
The pavements are filled with local artists and creatives adding to the city’s cultural landscape.
The beauty of Barcelona is evident all over.
The jaw-dropping beauty of the domed stained glass ceiling of the theatre just off Las Ramblas.
The main entrance to the imposing Sagrada Familia Catholic Cathedral.
This is Pablo Picasso's place – his image and works abound.
The world’s No 1 football club’s official merchandise store.
I have a thing for doors. What a beauty.

Saturday Star

Dr Norman Cahi

Related Topics:

SpainTravel InspirationBudget Travel