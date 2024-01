Dr Norman Cahi was in Cape Town and shared these pictures with us.

The magnificent brookie lace iron work of this abandoned former mansion in Tamboerskloof is so beautiful.

A jaw-dropping vista of Camps Bay as seen from Camps Bay Drive.

I have been photographing this stretch of sea and rocks for 12 years and every time I snap it the scenery fascinates me. The shades and hues of the rocks juxtaposed with the sea and breaking waves is breathtaking.

Clifton Beach can proudly lay claim to be one of the most iconic and spectacular beaches in the world.

An inner garden of a group of shacks in Khayelitsha.

This Khayelitsha corrugated metal ‘clinic’ caught my eye.

Street art in Khayelitsha.

The informal dwellings in Langa, SA’s first tin shanty township.

