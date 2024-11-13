PhotoEssay: Dr Cahi takes London

The City of London has always been a world leader in groundbreaking architecture. Many of its buildings today have become icons not just of London but of the UK as a whole.

The Shard is London's tallest building and as such boasts jaw dropping views of the Thames river as it snakes through London. Sunsets are spectacular too of course from the top floor.

A fairytale view from the blue bridge across the swan lake in St James Royal park of Horse Guards and the buildings of Whitehall.

Liberty Department Store.. an original Tudor building near Soho now home to one of the city's most famous and luxury brands.

Having a "thing" for photographing doors I found this one particularly eye-catching.

This building is known ad the Gherkin for its unique and innovative design. It stands proudly in the City of London and can be visited.

Little Ben in Victoria is an amazing miniature replica of what is commonly known as BIG BEN but is actually the Elizabeth Clock Tower in Westminster.

A very beautiful waterscape of Putney Pier river boats reflecting in The Thames under a spectacular sunset.

London's Wimpole street together with Harley street is world famous for housing the elite medical and dental professionals of Britain.

Stunning red brickwork facade of this heritage Church in Marylebone.

