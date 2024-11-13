PhotoEssay: Dr Cahi takes London

The City of London has always been a world leader in groundbreaking architecture. Many of its buildings today have become icons not just of London but of the UK as a whole.
The majestic dome of St Paul's Cathedral is perhaps London's most iconic landmark. The current cathedral , the fourth to occupy this site, was designed by Sir Christopher Wren and built between 1675 and 1710. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.
Published Nov 13, 2024
