Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

#PhotoEssay: Dr Cahi takes London

The majestic dome of St Paul's Cathedral is perhaps London's most iconic landmark. The current cathedral , the fourth to occupy this site, was designed by Sir Christopher Wren and built between 1675 and 1710. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.

The majestic dome of St Paul's Cathedral is perhaps London's most iconic landmark. The current cathedral , the fourth to occupy this site, was designed by Sir Christopher Wren and built between 1675 and 1710. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.

Published Nov 13, 2024

Share

The City of London has always been a world leader in groundbreaking architecture. Many of its buildings today have become icons not just of London but of the UK as a whole.

The Shard is London's tallest building and as such boasts jaw dropping views of the Thames river as it snakes through London. Sunsets are spectacular too of course from the top floor.
A fairytale view from the blue bridge across the swan lake in St James Royal park of Horse Guards and the buildings of Whitehall.
Liberty Department Store.. an original Tudor building near Soho now home to one of the city's most famous and luxury brands.
Having a "thing" for photographing doors I found this one particularly eye-catching.
This building is known ad the Gherkin for its unique and innovative design. It stands proudly in the City of London and can be visited.
Little Ben in Victoria is an amazing miniature replica of what is commonly known as BIG BEN but is actually the Elizabeth Clock Tower in Westminster.
A very beautiful waterscape of Putney Pier river boats reflecting in The Thames under a spectacular sunset.
London's Wimpole street together with Harley street is world famous for housing the elite medical and dental professionals of Britain.
Stunning red brickwork facade of this heritage Church in Marylebone.

Saturday Star

Related Topics:

south africaunited kingdomtravel inspiration