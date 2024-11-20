PhotoEssay: Dr Cahi takes the Middle East

As we all know, Israel is in the global spotlight. I have visited the Holy Land many times, and on each visit, I have been fascinated by its culture, cuisine, colours, and traditions. Let me give you a little glimpse into this tiny country on the Mediterranean in the Middle East.

Feet-in-sand cafes line the capital's expansive beach area giving the entire city a laid back, welcoming, friendly vibe.

In peaceful times I visited the Western Wall/ Holy Wall in Jerusalem and left my hand written prayer hidden in the crests between the stones, an ancient Jewish tradition.

We visited the old port of Jaffa and lunched on a spread of Middle Eastern foods such as humus, falafel, tabouleh, fresh salads and pickled vegetables all eaten by hand scooped up with flat unleavened bread.

My passion of course is taking pictures of beautiful doors and Israel certainly didn't disappoint.

The architecture is a mix of cutting edge modernism and heritage buildings... the German style Bauhaus buildings are prolific.

Men, many of whom are ultra religious, can be seen walking along the Jaffa Marina walkway.

A very beautiful building just off Dizengof, the main shopping district of Tel Aviv.

Our visit to Yad Vashem was hard and harrowing.

The beautiful marina of the old port of Jaffa.

Saturday Star