Recently my wife and I had the good fortune of spending a few nights in White River and my images portray its beauty, its charm, its simplicity and its romanticism.

We stayed at the gracious Oliver’s and left feeling refreshed and relaxed ready to take on life in the fastlane once more.

A stroll in the gardens was totally enchanting. I came across the delightful collection of garden gnomes.

Of course no SA dorp is without biltong.

The stark vastness of an African landscape is awe inspiring and humbling.

The early morning mist over Pine Lake … just spectacular.

U can’t get more “South African“ than this !

Like an old Master painting…. I came across this magnificent view on my early morning drive.

En route we stopped at Alzu and we were thrilled to see these magnificent beasts drinking away metres from where we had breakfast and could view the scene.