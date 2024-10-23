PhotoEssay: Dr Norman Cahi takes Sun City

Saturday StarNews#PhotoEssay: Dr Norman Cahi takes Sun CityThere is a legend of wealth and splendour, nestled in a long-forgotten valley called the Valley of the Sun. And this Palace stands in the heart of this city. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.Published Oct 23, 2024ShareThe Palace of the Lost City is a kingdom built as a legend-inspired story. I captured these beautiful evocative images on my recent visit to Sun City.Taking centre stage in the superbly designed Crystal Room is this gigantic water sculpture fountain of bronze African elephants creating an aura of mystical magic as one dines to the soothing sound of water.Protected by great timber and bronze gates, the Palace pays homage to its African heritage. This is the awe inspiring entrance Into the grand lobby of the Palace.Sun City borders the Pilanesberg Game Reserve, which is home to the Big 5.The generous pool at the Main Hotel of Sun City is still, after 45 years, pristine and well preserved and so inviting.African elephants, leopards, monkeys, lions, kudu, birds and beasts of all kinds are immortalised in stone and bronze and depicted in this exquisite vaulted ceiling of the grand lobby of The Palace.Sun City resort caters well for kids and teens with a huge range of activities and experiences on hand.A game drive with a ranger is mandatory to complete the true African experience.Water is everywhere. Pools, ponds, beaches, lakes, cascading waterfalls and rivers create the most spectacular and relaxing environment for visitors to enjoy and leave rejuvenated.There are dozens of restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and bars to choose from throughout this amazing resort complex.Saturday StarRelated Topics:south africatravel inspiration