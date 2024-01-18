PhotoEssay: Mother City

Having just recently spent three weeks in the Mother City, I’ve decided to share some breathtaking images from my visit to the city voted ‘Best city in the world 2023’. Our very own fairest Cape Town!
Saturday Star
An early morning visit to the famous Adderley Street Flower market revealed this bunch of spectacular king protea, our national flower.
Published 2h ago
