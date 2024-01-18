PhotoEssay: Mother City

Having just recently spent three weeks in the Mother City, I’ve decided to share some breathtaking images from my visit to the city voted ‘Best city in the world 2023’. Our very own fairest Cape Town!

The obligatory visit to the wine lands is something not to be missed. I loved the wine and chocolate pairing experience at the stunning Saxenburg Wine Estate.

Fresh seafood can be savoured all over the city.

The heritage houses never fail to impress with their beauty.

A short drive up the West Coast brought me to Langebaan and a little slice of The Greek Island of Mykonos.

The stoep of The Royal Hotel in the centre of the delightful village of Riebeek Kasteel.

A stroll around Franschhoek reveals homeowners' pride in their “ Provence” style decor and choice of colour, simply chic and elegant.

Stellenbosch has thankfully preserved its heritage buildings lending the student town an air of gravitas and great graciousness.

Saturday Star