PhotoEssay: Riding the sea on the iconic Queen Mary 2

In this Saturday Star photography series we feature the work of acclaimed Joburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi.
Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.
In the latest edition of the series, Cahi photographically documents his experience on The Queen Mary 2 Luxury Cruise Ship:
Seeing, tasting and trying new things, embracing adventures or simply switching off and having fun gives me a boost like no other. Travel is my passion.
I have learnt to enjoy the journey as much as the destination. I relish the fact that each trip I take is a doorway to cultural insight and personal enrichment.
A year ago my wife and I had the supreme pleasure and privilege of sailing a voyage aboard the iconic Queen Mary 2 ocean liner from Cape Town, up the west coast of Africa to Southampton.
Here are some highlights
