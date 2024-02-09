PhotoEssay: Riding the sea on the iconic Queen Mary 2

Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In this Saturday Star photography series we feature the work of acclaimed Joburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi photographically documents his experience on The Queen Mary 2 Luxury Cruise Ship:

Seeing, tasting and trying new things, embracing adventures or simply switching off and having fun gives me a boost like no other. Travel is my passion.

I have learnt to enjoy the journey as much as the destination. I relish the fact that each trip I take is a doorway to cultural insight and personal enrichment.