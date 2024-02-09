Independent Online
#PhotoEssay: Riding the sea on the iconic Queen Mary 2

The 3pm high tea with champagne with a view to die for. Cahi photographically documents his experience on The Queen Mary 2 Luxury Cruise Ship.

Published 3h ago

Share

In this Saturday Star photography series we feature the work of acclaimed Joburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi.

Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi photographically documents his experience on The Queen Mary 2 Luxury Cruise Ship:

Seeing, tasting and trying new things, embracing adventures or simply switching off and having fun gives me a boost like no other. Travel is my passion.

I have learnt to enjoy the journey as much as the destination. I relish the fact that each trip I take is a doorway to cultural insight and personal enrichment.

A year ago my wife and I had the supreme pleasure and privilege of sailing a voyage aboard the iconic Queen Mary 2 ocean liner from Cape Town, up the west coast of Africa to Southampton.

Here are some highlights

For 16 glorious days this majestic liner was our home. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
The beauty of the Britannia dining room. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
Lalique glassware and sumptuous soft furnishings add glamour and style to the luxurious interior. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
The Queens Grill dining room is the most beautiful place in which to enjoy an outstanding menu.
The grilled Dover sole prepared table side was sublime. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
There’s nothing like sunset over the Atlantic sitting on teak wooden recliners gazing out to nothingness but the horizon. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
The QM2 is steeped in British tradition and the captain rings the brass bell at exactly 12 noon daily much to the delight of the passengers. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
No one quite does tea goodies better than the British. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
The onboard library is breathtaking in its design and layout. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi

Saturday Star

Dr Norman Cahi

