No one does pomp and ceremony better than the Brits. It may be cliché but it’s totally true.

The magnificent interior of The Old Bank of England, now a gastropub on Fleet Street.

The outer courtyard of The Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand.

I find the street furniture pure art and classically designed. The lamps, the lights, the columns, and the colours add heritage and beauty to this extraordinary city.

Pure heaven for me. Stanfords is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive travel bookstores. It goes without saying that I spent hours and hours in this store.

London is full of the most amazing buildings, from medieval to Georgian to Regency Baroque and Victorian styles.

No visit to London is complete without a visit to Cafe Diana in Bayswater, very close to Kensington Palace where the late Princess Diana lived.

I find the tiled signage so interesting and informative, itself a work of art.