PhotoEssay: Tea-ing it up in London

Drinking tea has for centuries been a tradition and even a ritual. Having lived in London for many years and visiting the UK several times a year to see my son, I have become trained and educated in the art of tea drinking and I love my tea.
Of course, the English, when referring to “tea”, has various meanings for the phrase, eg, a Cream Tea means a pot of freshly brewed tea, milk and scrumptious scones accompanied by clotted Devon cream and strawberry jam.
A high tea is an elaborate affair which can take hours to enjoy and one is presented with a three-tier silver stand groaning under delectable delights of scones, mini cakes, savoury tartlets and a trio of crustless sandwiches. Very often with fillings of thinly sliced cucumber on cream cheese, salmon, coronation chicken or pink beef slices with tomato.
Historically, the English called their dinner a “tea” and if taken after a day's work this would include dishes of protein, starch, veggies and salads, too. Here are some beautiful images of my personal tea times.
Saturday Star
Dr Norman Cahi