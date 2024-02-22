Independent Online
Thursday, February 22, 2024

#PhotoEssay: Tea-ing it up in London

One of the highlights of a recent trip to my favourite city London was having tea at The Royal Chelsea Flower Show. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi

Published 10h ago

Drinking tea has for centuries been a tradition and even a ritual. Having lived in London for many years and visiting the UK several times a year to see my son, I have become trained and educated in the art of tea drinking and I love my tea.

Of course, the English, when referring to “tea”, has various meanings for the phrase, eg, a Cream Tea means a pot of freshly brewed tea, milk and scrumptious scones accompanied by clotted Devon cream and strawberry jam.

A high tea is an elaborate affair which can take hours to enjoy and one is presented with a three-tier silver stand groaning under delectable delights of scones, mini cakes, savoury tartlets and a trio of crustless sandwiches. Very often with fillings of thinly sliced cucumber on cream cheese, salmon, coronation chicken or pink beef slices with tomato.

Historically, the English called their dinner a “tea” and if taken after a day's work this would include dishes of protein, starch, veggies and salads, too. Here are some beautiful images of my personal tea times.

Beautiful fresh blooms always enhance the tea experience.
Chinese Tea with the obligatory delicacy called a bow tie.
Tea for two in my office with my very good friend Dr Linda Greenwall from London.
Very few experiences can compare with enjoying High TEA aboard Cunards Queen Mary 2, being served by white gloves waitrons in fine bone china and silverware.
Tea can even be enjoyed with cheese, fresh fruit and crackers.
The majestic triple volume Britannia dining room on the QM2 in which one can enjoy tea at meal times.
Silverware is always preferred at tea time.
Very often high tea is accompanied by a glass of bubbly which enhances the whole experience.
My wife and I enjoyed our tea in this beautiful room of the Leonard Hotel in London's fashionable Marelybone.
My treasured memories from my late mother.
The quintessential high tea by Twinnings London’s celebrated tea rooms

Saturday Star

Dr Norman Cahi

