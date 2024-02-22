PhotoEssay: Tea-ing it up in London

Drinking tea has for centuries been a tradition and even a ritual. Having lived in London for many years and visiting the UK several times a year to see my son, I have become trained and educated in the art of tea drinking and I love my tea.

Of course, the English, when referring to “tea”, has various meanings for the phrase, eg, a Cream Tea means a pot of freshly brewed tea, milk and scrumptious scones accompanied by clotted Devon cream and strawberry jam.