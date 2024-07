Hamburg is the second-largest German city and it lies on the most northern coast of Germany at the confluence of the river Elbe and rivers Alster and Bille. The city centre is beautifully set around the Binnenalster (inner lake) and the lake Aussenalster (outer lake).

In the heart of the city is this exquisite building, Rathaus, the parliament building. With its magnificent architecture and large square it’s the epitome of mediaeval style and stills draws the attention of all visitors to this city. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi

The stunning gilded high altar of St Michael’s Church. We were fortunate to attend the midday organ recital in this magnificent place of worship.

I had no idea that Hamburg had more canals and bridges than Venice and London combined.

I loved the jewel-coloured heritage tiles and street lamps.

A stunning and striking photograph of a shopping street. The thrill for me is becoming awestruck as I arrive at an amazing destination for the first time.

The city of Hamburg grew to be an important state and port and in 1241 became one of the original members of the Hanseatic League along with Bremen, Cologne and Lubeck.

The streets are filled with bursts of colour for the summer.

We had lunch at the famed and fabled Cafe Paris where among others Ernest Hemingway frequented. The domed ceiling was incredibly beautiful with its tiles and motifs.

Saturday Star