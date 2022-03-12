Pick n Pay denies ’bullying’ black business owners following Market Stores closures

Johannesburg - Retail giant Pick n Pay has denied claims that it’s “bullying” black business owners following the closure of Market Stores in Gauteng and the Western Cape. The Spaza Express Stores was an initiative between Pick n Pay, the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and black entrepreneurs who did not have capital to start or own a formal retail store.

Independent Newspapers have spoken to six store owners who claim that Pick n Pay terminated what was meant to be a five-year contract, after just 11 months, a claim which the company said was “inaccurate”. Some of the store owners said their stores were either closed or they sold it after their “nightmare” experience with the company. Store owner Sicelo Thuketane, who owns the Lethabo Market Braamfischer, in Soweto, claims he was told by the retailer that the civil unrest experienced in July last year, resulted in an estimated R930 million in lost sales, with 212 stores damaged by looting and destruction.

“It’s been eight months and yet I haven’t been paid for the claim. Two days after the looting in July , Pick n Pay CEO and executive called a meeting and promised to give financial and trauma support to the franchise owners. Picture by Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg “A few days after that meeting, franchise owners were forced to sign a cession agreement that meant Pick n Pay would be claiming the insurance money from Sasrtia (Sasria SOC Ltd is the only non-life insurer that provides special risk cover to all individuals and businesses that own assets in South Africa) on behalf of franchisee, then take whatever you owe PNP and send you the difference,” he said. Thuketane further claims that through the cession agreement, Pick n Pay has withheld the claim money while the store owner or franchisee still owes other suppliers, including their landlords and Eskom.

Another store owner in Krugersdorp, Phure Motshabi, said the company also cancelled his contract for no reason. “Their lawyers sent me a letter out of the blue to inform me that they were cancelling my contract. I am still fighting,” he said. Sammy Hadebe, a Market Store owner, said while he received some of his insurance payout, the bulk was still outstanding. “They paid me R453 000 but R4 million is still outstanding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thuketani said since civil unrest Pick n Pay and SEFA (Small Enterprise Finance Agency) have been adding interest into their looted stock and loans while the store hasn’t been trading and waiting for the claims payout. “The store owner now owes double the price that was owed before the looting. Despite the fact the store was looted, the landlord has increased the rent and the store still pays Eskom bills so the power isn’t cut. “Pick n Pay abused their institutional power over us by dictating terms of engagement. They subjected the market stores to a franchise agreement which according to the Competition Commission was in violation of the MOU ( Memorandum of Understanding) signed with the government.

“The MOU agreement clearly stated that we are not franchisees, but trading partners. However, Pick n Pay weaponised the franchise agreement to gain control over the businesses,” he said. But Pick n Pay spokesperson, Janine Caradonna said their Market Store programme has been trading successfully since 2016. “The Market Store owners remain independent traders. Most have seen their sales and profitability increase significantly as a result of their participation and the support provided by the programme.

“Some owners have also opened second stores. Unfortunately, however, for different reasons, not every participant will succeed. In such an instance, we have detailed discussions with the respective owners to explore options available to both them and us,” she said. While the company admits that some of the Market Stores have closed, those closures have been amicable. “Others were given formal notice when a resolution couldn’t be reached after months of negotiations and debts incurred could not be recovered. “In the case of Lethabo Market, he requested to open a new store and formal notice was given at the end of February after he refused to rebuild his looted store so that the business could be sold to recover debt. The debts he owed to Pick n Pay are from stock ordered from us, and at no point is interest ever added to this,” Caradonna said.

“If assistance was required, a cession agreement was signed. In the case of Lethabo Market, a cession agreement was only signed for inventory stock. Lethabo Market has also received his full insurance claim from the insurer, the first instalment was in August 2021. “The approach we follow will always be fair and take into account the interests of the market store owners. It’s never a good day when a store doesn’t trade as expected, but we are encouraged by the majority of stores that do, adding value to their communities and offering a great service to their customers,” Caradonna added. Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED), Tseliso Mohlomi, said claims that 10 market stores closed due to Pick n Pay withholding insurance pay-outs, were inaccurate.