Pick n Pay taps into metaverse with Roblox & will launch Robux vouchers in Rands

Johannesburg - Pick n Pay is giving away 100 million Robux – the digital currency for the acclaimed gaming platform Roblox – to registered Smart Shopper customers. This move will make the South African retailer the first to sell Roblox vouchers in Rands.

And with a reported 50+ million daily active players worldwide, Roblox continues to grow in popularity as it allows players to create and share experiences with their friends. By captivating both the virtual and real worlds, the game has seen its dedicated fans enthusiastically seek Robux, the in-game currency that unlocks a new level of excitement in the metaverse. As the Roblox craze continues to gain momentum in South Africa, Pick n Pay will be giving away free Robux vouchers as part of its 56th birthday celebration. Supplied image. The retailer’s customers will receive a 150 Robux voucher when buying two participating products and spending R1,000 in-store, online, on Pick n Pay Home, or through the Pick n Pay asap! or the Mr D app. Customers need to swipe their registered Smart Shopper card at the till point or add it to their online accounts to qualify, and vouchers are limited to three per transaction.

The demand for Robux vouchers at Pick n Pay stores has been overwhelming, with Robloxians rushing to secure their free vouchers, Andrew Mills, Group Executive: Marketing at Pick n Pay, explained. “One such enthusiast, 12-year-old Jamie Capstick-Dale from Cape Town, says he and his friends will be using their free Robux vouchers to buy special advantages in Bed Wars, currently one of the most popular games on the app.” True to its commitment to introducing new services and offerings to help make customers’ lives easier, Pick n Pay, from July, will enable customers to choose how much they want to spend on Robux and pay in Rands.

And for the first time – and exclusive to Pick n Pay – local fans will be able to conveniently buy Robux vouchers in various denominations, ranging from just R35 to R3,000. Previously, these vouchers were only available in pre-set dollar denominations from the Apple app store or Google Play store. This necessitates cumbersome currency conversions and reliance on parents' credit cards for South African players to enjoy their favourite Roblox experiences – until now, thanks to Pick n Pay “If your tween or teenager is after a Tasmanian Tiger for Adopt Me or a Yuzi Kit for Bed Wars, you can tailor-make the required amount. This not only provides a safer alternative to purchasing vouchers online with a credit card; it makes an ideal gifting option and is great for budgeting, too,” said Mills. This new offering is a first for local retail and will help make Roblox more easily accessible to local fans as online gaming continues to grow both locally and globally.

“This is ground-breaking and is creating tremendous excitement. From July, buying Robux will be as simple as asking the cashier for a voucher at any till point, just as you would with airtime, data or other gaming vouchers,” Mills added. While vouchers for games such as PUBG and Rage on Steam have been available at Pick n Pay for close to a decade, this is the first foray the retailer is making into the so-called metaverse. Billed by its creators as “an Imagination Platform”, Roblox allows users to play a wide variety of games, create games and chat with others online. While Roblox does have an across-the-board appeal, 80% of players are under 16. “There is no doubt Roblox is the game of the decade, and we believe having access to Robux in local currency will be a game-changer for local players,” said Mills.