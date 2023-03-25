Pics: 80-year-old, whose thesis centres around load shedding, graduates with a PhD from UJ

Johannesburg - Eighty-year-old Robert Jeffrey was determined to take up a new challenge after losing the use of his legs, which left him wheelchair-bound. And the fruits of the accomplished scholar and retired businessman’s labour finally paid off this week when he graduated from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) with his PhD in Engineering Management.

His incredible accolade earned him a standing ovation from those at the graduation ceremony on Thursday at Kingsway Campus auditorium. Accompanied by his family, the grandfather of eight said he was nervous and excited at the same time. Dr Robert Jeffrey is conferred by VC Letlhokwa Mpedi. Supplied image. And apart from his impressive achievement, the senior citizen’s thesis, which centred around assessing the actual costs of alternative electricity generating technologies in South Africa, comes at a time when the nation is facing a power crisis with consistent load shedding causing strain on the economy.

“It is necessary to have a purpose, and I wanted a subject that would challenge me and would give a positive result for all South Africans, especially the unemployed and poor,” Jeffrey said. The subject of his thesis, which took four years to complete, is something that interested him throughout his life. This is as his illustrious career has seen Jeffrey work as a managing director and financial director of major companies as well an economic analyst and adviser to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

Dr Robert Jeffrey. Supplied image. He also worked in construction and energy evaluation and has assisted with mergers, acquisitions, and capital projects in a variety of industries. In addition, he has also, for the last seven years, served as an independent energy and economic consultant. Education was also a natural path for the 80-year-old, who followed in the footsteps of his late parents, who were teachers. “I am extremely proud and satisfied about the objectives I set to get this PhD,” he said. “Education is about developing the entire country and benefiting, through economic growth, the poor and unemployed. Sound education is the most important benefit a parent can give their child.”

Dr Robert Jeffrey and his family. Supplied image. Jeffrey’s thesis is an independent economic analysis of the electricity generation industry in South Africa and an assessment of the best course of action that the country can take to develop its electricity generation resources. In this thesis, which took four years to complete, he considered the impact of the reliability of power supply – be it fossil fuel or renewable – on the development of a country’s economy. The 80-year-old said that he chose UJ for his doctoral studies as the university allowed him the tools to work on a project that could lead to societal impact.