Place your bets, punters - SunBet to provide access to every #RWC2023 match for as little as R1 per day

Johannesburg - Rugby and betting fans are in for a treat for this World Cup, with news that SunBet will be providing access to live video coverage to sports betters on its platform for all matches. The leading online betting platform, which is part of the Sun International Group, will provide access to every match for as little as R1 per day. Head of product at SunBet, Lucien Pillay, said the initiative opens up the entire tournament to South African rugby fans aged 18 and over with internet access.

“We love South Africa and we understand the challenges of load shedding and the economy. We want to include as many people as possible. A bet from R1 or more – every 24 hours on sunbet.co.za – keeps the live video coverage active,” he said. The platform stressed that these are not broadcast rights, which are held by MultiChoice, but “betting rights” which are given to bookmakers. “One of SunBet’s international partners has secured the international rights and a criteria of betting rights is that the video will only be accessible to anyone placing a bet, but SunBet has set the bet as low as possible to give people access.”

SunBet chief marketing officer Justin Palte is also excited by the initiative. “We are thrilled to extend access to rugby’s premier event to all eligible and participating South Africans. This initiative is about fostering togetherness and celebrating the essence of the game. “SunBet's live video coverage ensures that fans won't miss a moment of the action thanks to Stats Perform – the global data analytics provider,” Palte said.

Pillay added that while the odds are firmly stacked in the Boks’ favour, the odd South African will bet on Romania. “When a strong team plays a weaker team, we have low betting because it’s almost a given that the stronger team will win. Many punters also favour the handicap betting option where you are able to predict the winning margin,” he said. Meanwhile, the global rugby showpiece takes place in France over seven weeks. The event kicked off last week with the titanic clash between hosts France and former world champions New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris. The host nation triumphed 27-13 to launch the World Cup in style. The final takes place at the same venue on October 28. South Africa are the defending champions.

The Springboks launched the defence of their World Cup trophy by seeing off the spirited challenge of Scotland 18-3 in Marseilles on Sunday evening. Elsewhere in the opening round of fixtures, Wales survived a stirring comeback by Fiji to win 32-26. And the bets are coming in fast and furious for the Boks’ upcoming match against Romania on Sunday with the latter facing a 60-1 chance of winning. But Pillay adds that many people favour the live in play betting option. “Ordinary South Africans can bet up to R10 000 and could walk away with R1 million. Our VIP clients can bet up to R100 000 and the winnings are capped at R1.2m. Everything is based on a risk profile,” Pillay added.