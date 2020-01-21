Plastic degradation is polluting global ecosystems









Once upon a time, things were made to last and very little was thrown away. Food and drinks came in bulk. Packaging and bottles could be re-used or returned. “The greengrocer sold loose vegetables and the butcher wrapped meat in greaseproof paper,” states the Plastic Atlas 2019: Facts and Figures About the World of Synthetic Polymers, a recent report from Break Free From Plastic and the Heinrich Böll Foundation. “Milk came in returnable glass bottles, delivered to the doorstep. “The pharmacist counted out tablets into a screw top jar. Now all these items come cocooned in cellophane or encased in PET.” Until the 1950s, says the report, people treated plastic with the “same respect as they did glass or silk”. But then there was a change in the economy, driven by the need to consume more resources.

“Manufacturers welcomed the chance to save money and simplify their supply chains, planting the seed of the throwaway culture. By the early 1960s, billions of plastic items were filling dumps, landfills and incinerators in the Western world.”

In 1978, Coca-Cola first replaced its iconic glass bottles with plastic. “By the mid-1980s, the belief that recycling would solve the growing problem of single-use plastics was widespread in the Western world and by the end of the decade, almost all refilllable soda and milk bottles had disappeared, replaced by the plastic throwaway.

“This one-way supply chain approach helped food and beverage producers to consolidate distant new markets, just as developing countries were starting to follow the development model pioneered in the Western world.”

A throwaway lifestyle was a sign of modernity.

Towards the end of the 20th century, employment levels rose as more women entered the workforce.

“Cities grew bigger and the numbers of commuters swelled ... Freezers and microwaves made it possible to replace home-cooked meals ... with pre-cooked TV dinners bought from the supermarket. This convenience lifestyle was made possible by single-use plastic.

“Plastic straws, single-use plastic bags, polystyrene plates and polypropylene utensils for takeaway food form the material basis of daily life.

“Everything can be acquired quickly, is easy to consume - and what’s left can simply be dumped in the bin.”

“At this point in modern life we touch plastic more than we touch our loved ones,” write Barbara Unmüßig, the president of Heinrich Böll Stiftung, and Stiv Wilson, executive producer of the Story of Plastic, in the forward to the report.

“Plastic is everywhere; it’s in our air, our water, and in our soils ... Even for the conscious citizen, plastic is almost unavoidable and successfully living plastic-free requires a certain amount of access and privilege enjoyed by very few.”

What makes plastic useful is exactly what makes it harmful: it persists. “It’s designed to fool nature itself, made from molecular chains that are too resilient to bio-degrade in a meaningful time frame.

“Plastic degradation has adverse effects on nature itself and humankind. No matter where scientists go looking for plastic, they find it - at the farthest reaches of the Earth.”

It’s not just ubiquitous in the environment but also in the human body. “We as a species are contaminated with plastic, and not just indirectly by eating fish that have ingested plastic. Plastic pollutes at every stage of its life cycle from when the oil and gas is extracted to produce it, all the way to the end of life where plastic waste is littered, landfilled, downcycled, burned.”

Plastic use and production has accelerated at breakneck speed, with more than half of all plastics manufactured after 2005. “The market is controlled by a few major multinational corporations that are collectively investing over $200bn in additional capacity to produce even more petrochemicals, the majority of which will become plastic.

“Capitalising on shale gas from the US, their plan is to build out more than 300 new production facilities or expansions, in the hopes of adding 40% more plastic to commerce by 2025. The supply far outweighs the demand.”

Plastics and petrochemical firms are “increasingly nervous” about the growing war on plastics, they write. “And although some companies are beginning to at least acknowledge their responsibility for this pollution, they still maintain, aggressively and publicly, that the consumer is at fault for plastic pollution.”

This is at odds with reality. “The fact is, consumer brands are aggressively opening markets in new regions - Asia, Africa, South America, fully aware that in most regions the waste infrastructure and recycling systems lag far behind most countries in the global north.”

A movement of 1500 civil society groups is working together under the banner of Break Free From Plastic to “stop plastic pollution for good”, says the report.

“We need urgent and drastic reductions in plastic production and consumption and regulations at the local, national and global level, that tackle plastic pollution at the source”.

Solutions to the plastic crisis need to focus on preventing more plastic from entering the market and on implementing and supporting zero-waste communities and cities, alternative delivery systems and re-usable products.

“Governments need to hold companies accountable that are currently contributing to and profiting from the plastic crisis.

“And citizens need to demand real action and solutions from their policymakers to keep our ecosystems and bodies free from plastics and their toxic additives."

Plastic facts

The massive increase in the use of plastic began in the second half of the 20th century, with the discovery that a waste product from the petrochemical industry could be used to make polyvinyl chloride.

Between 1950 and 2017 9.2 billion tons of plastic were produced, more than one ton for each person now living on the planet. The biggest share consists of single-use products and packaging.

In 1978, Coca-Cola first decided to replace its iconic glass bottles with plastic ones. Now disposable cups, plastic plates and other utensils have become an integral part of our daily lives.

Over 400 million tons of plastic are produced globally every year. In 2025, production is expected to reach over 600 million tons a year.

Less than 10% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled. But plastics can be recycled only a certain number of times before it ends up in the landfill or the incinerator. Emissions associated with incineration include dioxins and metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium.

Plastic generates many health risks. An array of chemicals is added to base plastic to give it the desired characteristics. But these chemicals are often hazardous to health and accumulate in indoor air and house dust.

The possible effects of microplastics on the human body are still being probed. A study by the University of Newcastle last year estimated that people may ingest up to 5g of plastic every week. That’s about the weight of a credit card.

Every year some 10 million tons of plastic waste enter the oceans from land.

Plastic waste and microplastics floating in the world’s oceans are a much discussed problem. But few realise that plastic pollution of the soil can be between four and 23 times higher than in the seas.

In 2018, over 1.13-trillion items of packaging - most of them plastic - were used for food and drinks in the EU alone.

Polyester and synthetic fibres are made from petroleum or natural gas. Making a polyester shirt may emit between 3.8kg and 7.1kg of CO2.

The average airline passenger generates 1.4kg of waste per flight. In 2017, that resulted in 5.7 million tons of passenger waste. Little of this airborne trash is ever recycled.

Plastic fuels climate change. If trends continue, plastics will have caused around 56 gigatons of CO2 emissions by 2050. Making plastic could cost 10% to 13% of the remaining carbon budget to keep global warming below 1.5ºC.

A handful of multinationals control the global market for plastic, which is flooded by cheap fracked gas from the US.

For decades the plastics industry has resisted efforts to limit plastic production and the damage it causes.

So-called “bioplastics” fail to live up to the promise that theydegrade more quickly than conventional plastics.

In 2018, China banned the import of plastic waste. Other countries are also refusing to act as the world’s garbage bin and are sending waste back. The four biggest exporters are the US, Japan, Germany and the UK.

* Source: Plastic Atlas 2019: Facts and Figures About the World of Synthetic Polymers.

The Saturday Star