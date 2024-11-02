Poetic Licence

By Rabbie Serumula Isn’t this the way for so many? We’re all masters of delay—saving, sacrificing, putting away small joys in a glass jar to be opened “when the time is right.” We hold back on buying the soft couch, on taking the trip, on building the house in our hometown. We wait until we retire, until the children are grown, until the years of hard work finally bear fruit. But what happens when life itself turns out to be the very thing that needs our attention now?

In a video sent to me over WhatsApp, a child narrated her uncle’s journey. After 38 years of living in the diaspora, her uncle finally returned to his homeland, Zambia, at age 63. It had taken him nine long years to build a house worthy of a grand homecoming—a six-bedroom marvel. This was his dream, the legacy of a life spent working tirelessly abroad. But now, her uncle doesn't set foot in the master bedroom he had so carefully planned upstairs, he lives in the living room downstairs. As it turns out, Climbing the stairs is now too much for him; the strength he once had is gone. It takes him 15 minutes, even with help, and so he has settled on a simpler life downstairs, while his caretaker occupies the grand bedroom he had once imagined for himself. It’s a story steeped in irony. The uncle, like so many of us, had built his life around a vision of happiness waiting somewhere in the future. He gave up today’s comforts in exchange for an imagined tomorrow, every sacrifice measured against the promise of returning home to a life of ease. And now, here he is, surrounded by the fruits of his labour, but unable to fully enjoy them.