Poetic Licence: Confronting the stark realities that challenge the idealistic facade of inclusivity

Johannesburg - South Africa belongs to all those who live in it - this phrase emphasises inclusivity and equality, conveying that the nation is shared and should be accessible to all its inhabitants, regardless of their background, ethnicity, or origin. It reflects the ideal of a united and diverse society where every individual has a stake and equal rights in the country’s development and prosperity. But there is something shaky about the phrase if we can’t tackle the land issue with the same conviction.

In contemplating the assertion that South Africa belongs to all those who live in it, one cannot help but confront the stark realities that challenge the idealistic facade of inclusivity. While the sentiment is undoubtedly noble, the lived experiences of the majority paint a contrasting picture. The concept of ownership implies a sense of agency, control, and equitable benefits. Yet, when one looks at the sprawling townships plagued by poverty, inadequate healthcare, and limited educational opportunities, the question arises: Can one truly claim ownership over a land that fails to provide its inhabitants with the basic requisites of a dignified existence? Contemplated in its entirety, the intricate web of historical injustices deeply woven into the fabric of South Africa casts a long shadow over the notion of shared ownership.

Centuries of systemic oppression, apartheid, and economic disparity have resulted in a fractured society where privilege and opportunity remain disproportionately concentrated. In such a landscape, the declaration that, “South Africa belongs to all,” can feel more like a hollow platitude than a meaningful reality. This phrase is a synonym for the South African dream, a post-apartheid aspiration that encompasses the desire for a united, prosperous, and equal society, where all citizens have access to quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and basic services.

This dream also includes the hope for a country free from corruption, crime, and the barriers that perpetuate inequality; apartheid’s venomous legacy lingers like a ghostly spectre, weaving its wretched threads through the fabric of society. Spatial apartheid, like a cruel cartographer, maps out townships tucked away in corners, distant from the gilded corridors of opportunity. Economic enclaves, where wealth accumulates like sand in an hourglass, obscure the view of upliftment for the disenfranchised masses.