PoeticLicence: Books are a treasure trove of wisdom

Johannesburg - My father, much like a lonesome God, mastered solitude in his life and now he is practising inter-dimensional travel to teach his boy how to live. He is teaching me that we have a cosmic, everlasting mission to guide our descendants. And as far as free will is concerned, this is a choice like any other, and can only be made while living. Whether you accept the mission or not, the message, embedded in all of us, will self-destruct when you die.

This choice is an eternal mission, and should you choose it, you will be blessed with LIGHT. My father accepted his mission. Following his death, as I moved away from the pain and closer to my inward destination, I stumbled upon a portal. This portal transcends me to another realm, a realm where my father, who passed away six years ago, teaches me lessons about living.

The portal is a gateway that opens with every engagement I make with it. The portal is a book; a descendant of trees, the bloodline of roots that run deep in the earth and leaves that branch out and reach high into the heavens. I have realised that this book is a living, breathing entity, with my father's energy and stories to tell. This book is synonymous with leaves on a tree, the ones that reach high into the sky, gathering the energy of the sun and transforming it into something beautiful and life-giving.

This portal is also the ancient roots, digging deep into the earth and connecting me to the knowledge and wisdom of its owner before me. How gracious was Dad to leave me crib notes to build my understanding of the world? When I hold the book in my hands, I can feel the connection to the tree from which it came. I can feel the weight of my father's presence and wisdom, flowing through me like a river. It is a powerful feeling, one that fills me with a sense of awe and wonder. As I engage with this book, it whispers to me with the rustling of leaves, a language that only I can understand. I hear my father's voice when I read the lessons he has noted with a description and a page number at the back of this portal. My favourite lesson right now is “Passing Knowledge, P258”.