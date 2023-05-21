PoeticLicence: Cuddling on cloud nine

Johannesburg - Love was in the air, she leaned against the window and cradled him, while his feet were on the aisle chair on a FlySafair flight from Cape Town to Lanseria. With three plane tickets in hand, anticipation lighting their hearts, the young couple sought a chance to be close, to sit and snuggle throughout the journey. Occupying seats 14A to C, they intertwined their fingers, their palms pressed together like two aircraft in perfect formation.

As the engines roared to life, their love soared to new heights. After take-off, their souls were lifted, bound by a love that defied gravity. The turbulence of the skies mirrored the unpredictability of life, yet they held on to one another, their arms wrapped tightly, providing solace and stability amidst the chaos. I had just come from the May 15 march to Parliament in Cape Town in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the Nakba. And the cabin was filled with whispers of love, whispers only they could hear. In the midst of strangers, they cocooned themselves in a private bubble of affection. Their eyes locked, and with a single glance, they communicated volumes of tenderness. Like the synchronised wings of a pair of birds, they fluttered in harmony, their love soaring through the atmosphere. Such a beautiful sight since it is generally considered impolite and unhygienic to put your feet on a chair in a plane. But somehow no one batted an eye.

I knew I was going to write about this when I made eye contact with the guy. It was halfway through the flight. I raised my thumb at him from window seat 14F, and we nodded our heads at each other. I didn't say anything but he understood that I meant his set-up was too beautiful to ignore – too beautiful to not be pure. The flight attendant's announcements became a symphony, an orchestration of their love story, I was just happy to bear witness. The hum of the plane's engines became a comforting lullaby, serenading their hearts. Every jolt of turbulence brought them closer, their bodies finding solace in the embrace of their shared journey. As the plane descended, their love landed softly, like a gentle touchdown on a familiar runway. The journey may have come to an end, but their love continued to soar, boundless and, from the little that I had witnessed, eternal. They disembarked, their steps light, their souls intertwined.