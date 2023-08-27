PoeticLicence: I am proud to remind you that Africa is rising

Johannesburg - Growing up in the township, our parents used to tell us not to waste food. Our ancestors would scold us for such crudeness when people were dying of hunger in Ethiopia – a masterful mural and poster child of global poverty painted with brushstrokes of desolation and struggle. To the ears of a Black child in the township, Ethiopia was synonymous with clouds of flies raining on the faces of famished children. The stories etched in our minds featured skeletal figures and sunken eyes, their protruding cheekbones evidence of a people besieged by desperation and destitution, people who had been defeated. Their tails tugged between their legs in a constant out-of-body experience to escape hunger.

Fellow traveller, I am proud to remind you that Africa is rising. To the eyes of a black child in the township today, Ethiopia is the epitome of an emerging nation, and its inclusion in BRICS marks a significant step towards advancing African interests on the global stage. No more is Ethiopia a reminder of the harsh realities faced by many across Africa.

As we stand witness to the transformative winds sweeping across Africa, the stories etched in our minds are undergoing a remarkable shift. The transformation has been further amplified by the recent invitation for Ethiopia, along with Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to join the BRICS bloc. The expansion holds significant promise for the broader continent. The strategic inclusion in the group of influential emerging economies elevates Ethiopia's stature on the global stage. No longer limited to the portrayal of a struggling nation, Ethiopia is stepping onto the platform of economic co-operation and collaboration. It is an embodiment of the continent's determination to transcend its historical challenges and embrace a future of prosperity. Fellow traveller, the transformation of Ethiopia from a symbol of despair to a symbol of promise exemplifies the resilience and determination of Africa's people.

Africa, watching the black child from the township rise with renewed hope, can rightfully celebrate Ethiopia's journey as a stepping stone towards a brighter future for the entire continent. South Africa has enjoyed the distinction of representing Africa’s interests within BRICS. With the inclusion of Egypt and Ethiopia, South Africa's role in championing African priorities probably evolve into a more dynamic and inclusive leadership position. The evolution has the potential to usher in a new era of collaboration among African nations, enhancing the collective ability to drive change and development across the continent. It could potentially lead to South Africa collaborating more closely with its new partners to advance African development agendas within the BRICS framework.