#PoeticLicence: If black people dont read, I wouldn't have found my father's last lesson for me, from his grave.

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I wonder about my dad. Why he often spoke to me like he had. Why he told me about the history of my people when I was a boy. How he told me that if it is heavy, I need to release it. I was six years old when he said this to me.

I don’t remember the exact words.

But what he did was to teach me that tigers have tear ducts too.

So do men.

What I remember is that it was from my father where I heard stories about Mandela first. A human above many for his deeds. For his people.

I do not remember the specific year.

It was in the early 1990s though.

In the same early 1990s, father taught me how to cry.

I was confused. I was already in tears when that lesson began.

He held me. I can not say if we cried together or not.

That too escapes my mind. Like my mother’s face.

But dad said if I felt heavy, I needed to let it out more.

I needed to empty myself so I can allow room for love.

This is what his hug implored;

For me to pour out my cup of sorrow, so he can fill it with joy.

Hate has a way of being bred by loss. So has rage and animosity.

Mental health means crazy where we come from.

It was from losing my mother when I learned love from my father.

If you are reading this, and are celebrating Mandela day or already have,

Know that I too celebrated a hero this weekend.

I sat next to his grave and told him about this column.

About his message, that I found, while he silently listened from underground.

Know that it was this week when I learned my first lesson from dad, from beyond.

I do have peace however. I have inherited a bountiful supply of his books.

He left this first lesson inside one - His copy of Louis L’amour’s The Lonesome Gods.

It is written in blue ink on the top corner, inside the back cover, in capital letters.

“HE WHO DOESN’T LEARN DOESN’T GROW p373”.

I marvel at the irony that is me finding it after reading a book called Black people don’t read, in 2012. Five years before his passing.

Perhaps this message was not to be discovered by me.

Perhaps it was just what books bring - enchantment.

Perhaps like how I read and make notes, it was for his own mental enhancement.

But three years after his passing, at 8:30am when I lit impepho.

Closed blinds in the bedroom, that was his, struggled to keep rays of sunshine from piercing through.

An energy from the beams of light that shone in was meditating.

Perhaps it was emphasized by that cloud of smoke from the burning bundle of imphepho.

It was the smoke and the lesson in his book that gave me a new last memory of him.

I had grown tired of the old - his lifeless body on the bathroom floor. Cold as the tiles.

It was from losing my father and finding his message, when I learned about growth again.

Now I wonder - what else will I find in my father’s other books?

The Saturday Star