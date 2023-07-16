PoeticLicence: Lethukukhanya Mjaji’s smile reminds us of the incredible capacity for joy

Johannesburg - Too few smiles could melt the snow that befell Johannesburg this week for the first time since 2012. Three-year-old, Lethukukhanya Mjaji, from rural KwaZulu-Natal enchanted the nation with the ethereal beauty of her smile. Her adorable face, like a majestic storm, commands attention and stirs emotions. With her vibrant expression, her skin seemed to radiate a warmth akin to the sun itself, illuminating the village around her. In the delicate contours of her face, you can make out the remnants of creation, as if the artist’s touch still lingers, shaping her features with exquisite precision.

Lethukukhanya was photographed carrying a loaf of Albany bread by her uncle, Lungisani. Muddy as it was, she ran on water, her uncle’s lens caught sight of her smile. The Mjaji’s took us on a nostalgic trip to those heart warming moments of going to buy bread that turn into unforgettable memories.

We would usually have to walk a fair distance to the nearest spaza shop. Along the way, we would see other children playing games like soccer or skipping rope. With experience, you learn that joining them on your way to buy bread is a bad idea. We would see adults going about their daily business, selling goods or chatting with friends. Once we arrived at the spaza, we would join the queue and wait our turn to be served. Sometimes the queue could be quite long, but we didn’t mind, it gave us a chance to catch up with friends or make new ones. When it was finally our turn, we would ask for “loaf white”. Then we would make our way back home, feeling proud that we had accomplished our mission. The same look on Lethukukhanya’s face. But the centrepiece is her eyes, portals to distant galaxies and tales of the old world. You can barely see them but through those windows to the soul, you can catch a glimpse of the vibrant hues of faraway stars and the hidden mysteries of rural South Africa. They beckon with a magnetic pull, drawing those who see them into an otherworldly narrative that transcends time and space. These photographs of Lethukukhanya are like a baker’s art, kneading innocence and joy. Just as skilled hands mould dough with finesse and care, the photographs capture the joy that comes from her.