Johannesburg - Amidst the rumbling growls of generators, the dogs wait, eagerly barking at the looming fate of a land now lost in the fog of corruption and decay. The rolling blackouts are a sign of the times, a symptom of a nation lost in the rhythm and a tune of greed and self-serving ways.

The path to the dogs is a treacherous one, a journey down a road littered with the remnants of broken dreams, a land of promise lost in a corrupt scheme. The dogs are waiting, tell them South Africa is coming there. Tell them we are coming in droves to the forgotten corners of the city, in the shadowy alleyways and abandoned lots where the discarded remnants of humanity are left to rot.

Their territory is a landscape of broken glass and rusted metal, where the smell of decay hangs heavy in the air, dragging down the spirits of all who breathed it. It is the scent of death, of things left to wither and die, of promises unfulfilled and left to crumble into dust. The ground there is littered with the debris of modern life - empty cans, discarded wrappers, and forgotten toys. Like gravestones, these markers stand as a silent testimony to our insatiable thirst for progress.

The metallic glint of the empty cans catches the light, like an array of silver coins, scattered haphazardly across the earth. The discarded wrappers, flutter in the wind, clinging to the branches of trees, like grotesque ornaments of our consumerism. Forgotten toys, once cherished and beloved, now lie abandoned and alone, left to the mercy of the elements. They are a stark reminder of the impermanence of our desires, of the fleeting nature of our wants and needs.

The ground there is a wasteland of our neglect, a reflection of our throwaway culture. The debris of modern life, like a plague, has infested the country, leaving a trail of darkness and destruction in its wake. The dogs move through this desolate landscape with the fluid grace of creatures born to survive in the harshest of environments. They are the lords of this wasteland, the guardians of a forgotten world. They move in packs, their movements coordinated and precise, a testament to the strength of their bonds and the power of their collective will.