PoeticLicence: people risk their lives in the relentless pursuit of employment

For Xolani Fongo, a South African man whose life had taken an unexpected detour, home was his family. After seven long and agonising months spent bouncing between job scams in South-East Asia, he finally found himself back where he belonged – in Masilo Theunissen, Free State, with his loved ones by his side.

Johannesburg - Finding your way home isn’t always about the perfect picture of a house or a cosy cottage with a white picket fence. It’s not about a place that’s flawless, without a single crack in the walls. No, it’s about something deeper, something that resonates within your soul. Home can be a person, someone who sets your world ablaze with their fiery gaze.

The journey had been no less than a dance, a wild tango with resilience. Xolani twirled past the clutches of despair, tapping his way through the dark moments when human trafficking threatened to swallow him whole. But he refused to let it consume him. He was never afraid to ask for help, determined to find his way back to the ones who meant the world to him.

Many never return. Many never have to go that far across the world to meet their fate. They perish in the pursuit of dreams and a better life.

Many venture far from their humble villages to the allure of the city of gold. They seek opportunities, promising futures, and a chance to break free from the constraints of their circumstances. Yet, in this pursuit, some are lured into the treacherous web of job scams, their hopes shattered, and their lives for ever altered. For many, the journey ends in tragedy, their dreams and aspirations lost in the abyss of exploitation and deceit. Sometimes a dance with the devil might last you for ever. It is a stark reality that haunts the unemployed, a reminder of the dangers that await those who dare to tread the path of false promises and illusory riches. The city that once held the glimmer of hope becomes a graveyard of broken dreams, where the echoes of lost souls serve as a sombre reminder of the price paid for a chance at a better life.