PoeticLicence: The silver lining that emerged from Crowthorne Christian Academy’s dreadlocks row

Johannesburg - There are moments when a seemingly ordinary occurrence casts a revealing spotlight on a much larger issue. Such is the case with the recent closure of Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. Once a bastion of knowledge and virtue, now tarnished by its deceit. The catalyst for this downfall? A single head of hair, adorned not with hair extensions, but with the proud coils of dreadlocks unveiling truth through tangled strands. This tale began with an altercation that unfolded within the hallowed halls, where a mother’s dismay resonated like a clarion call. Her child, a Grade 8 learner, was unjustly removed from class, and accused of violating a newly minted hair policy. The irony, however, lay in the fact that the school’s interpretation of the policy had gone awry. What they deemed as “extensions” were, in fact, a natural expression of the young learner’s heritage.

In the end, it was this very tangle of hair that unravelled the secret web of illegality in which the school had entrapped itself. Like a beacon of truth, those resilient locks revealed the extent of the school’s misguided convictions and brought to light its illegal operations. The dreadlocks became a potent emblem of resistance, resonating with historical undertones that stretch back to the era of colonialism. Much like the missionaries of old, who believed they held a divine duty to “civilise” and “Christianise” African communities, the school’s actions reflected a similar paternalistic mindset. Under the guise of upholding values, Western cultural norms were imposed upon diverse identities, a narrative that was woven with the threads of oppression. EFF members picketed outside the Crowthorne Christian Academy under police guard after the school forcibly removed a pupil wearing dreadlocks. Picture: Twitter/EFFGauteng. In the same way that missionaries used religion to justify their presence and the exploitation of African resources, the school’s stance mirrored a troubling pattern. Both instances deemed their way of life superior and attempted to impose it upon others. The very concept of dreadlocks, once a sacred emblem of African heritage and identity, was relegated to the fringes, much like indigenous practices that were pushed aside in favour of Western paradigms. However, a silver lining emerged from this cultural confrontation. Just as the unjust actions of the past have ignited powerful movements of resistance and liberation, the incident at the school underscores the enduring importance of preserving one’s roots and celebrating diversity.