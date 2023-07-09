PoeticLicence: We are passing on our brokenness to our sons and daughters

Johannesburg - I held hands and prayed with strangers last week. There was something about that prayer circle with the staff at Legends Barber in Ruimsig that reminded me of a cycle in my life I am breaking. For a broken child, this is the equivalent of mending walls, breaking generational curses. I prayed for my estranged Son. I, his father, was estranged from my mother. How vicious is this cycle?

I had just come from hitting a wall trying to write this column last week. I have a method, it includes thinking of the idea, waking up in the AMs on Friday mornings and putting the column down a few hours before the day starts. But I overestimated my knowledge of this method and underlooked the opportunity I have been graced with to bleed on this platform. I relied on the method, not the purpose. Or perhaps I'm just being too hard on myself, I do that a lot, I have learned. Nonetheless, in that circle of prayer with strangers that started with our own silent prayers, I realised that we can’t always use the same dolorimeter to measure different pains. Then in unison, we closed off with a gentle “Our Father”.

In my silent prayer, I saw it all work out and we reunited, Kganya and I. His name means LIGHT, I thought I named him since I was in darkness when he came. His mother says otherwise. There is a lot we don't agree on, and five months ago our families had a misunderstanding. But I have since apologised for all the pain. She said she forgave me. But since I heard of her mother's passing two moons ago, I have not heard from her. I understand the isolation. But sometimes our healing hurts those around us, we are passing on our brokenness to our sons and daughters. Building walls they will have to mend. How vicious is this cycle? But I understand the pain of losing a parent, I've done it three times; my parent's separation provided a 7-year-old me distance and a shield from the pain of my mother's passing. Seven years later, in 2000, I skipped my stepmother's funeral for a football tournament in Orlando, Soweto. Then my father's passing in 2017, my trigger to darkness, to the void. I held it together well for a year or so until the darkness and void consumed me, a shaky time when Kganya arrived.