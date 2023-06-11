PoeticLicence: When did we abandon our duty to safeguard our children?

Johannesburg - Elon Musk recently shared a shocking revelation on Twitter. He posted a screenshot of an article exposing Instagram's algorithms promoting networks of paedophiles who sell and commission child sexual abuse content. The Wall Street Journal, along with researchers from Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, conducted a joint investigation that uncovered this disturbing truth. They discovered accounts utilising explicit hashtags like #pedowhore, #preteensex, and #pedobait to advertise such content. It was the two things:

I learned two things from the comment section of that tweet. 1. There are three kinds of parents. The first is the #ProtectOurChildren parents. When did we abandon our duty to safeguard our children, leaving them vulnerable to the dangers lurking in society? What happened to cherishing and protecting their innocence? It’s time for us responsible and compassionate adults to reclaim our role and ensure their well-being, parents. They can’t fathom how the world had strayed so far from protecting the innocence of the young. In their eyes, something vital has been lost along the way, and they yearn to reclaim it. They are very vocal about their belief that responsible and compassionate adults have a duty to shield their children from harm and nurture their growth in a safe environment.

The second kind of parent is more hands-on. The first thing they do as guardians is to put multiple parental controls on their computers, TVs and devices. Their dedication knows no bounds as they go the extra mile to shield their children from intrusive advertisements. With the installation of robust ad-blocking software on every device, they ensure that their little ones' innocent minds won’t be tainted by flashy banners or annoying pop-ups. They are creating a serene digital landscape for their children, where the only sights to behold are educational content, creativity-inspiring videos, and engaging ad-free games. It’s a part-time job at minimum. The third kind of parent is deep, nonchalant, serene, and calm. As far as they are concerned, the other two parents are either more talk than action or putting in too much effort. This parent advocates for arming children with knowledge, rather than attempting to suppress the inevitable. Their approach is different – they teach their children how to serve themselves so they can face any challenge. Despite acknowledging the good intentions of the #ProtectOurChildren parents and recognising the dedication of the hands-on parents, the serene and calm parents embrace a unique philosophy centred around knowledge as a means of empowerment.