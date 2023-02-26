PoeticLicence: When politicians eat while the people suffer

Johannesburg - When a history of subjugation and lack has blinded us to the bigger picture, that’s when everybody wants to eat a little bit. It is easy to focus only on the present and the hunger that gnaws at our bellies. When that hunger is for power, we become like animals, driven by the primal urge to feed ourselves, to satisfy our most basic needs. And yet, there is something deeper within us, something that yearns for more than just survival.

It is like a seed buried deep in the earth, waiting for the rain to tiptoe on the soil and the sun to shine so that it may burst forth and grow towards the sky. It is the spark that ignites our imagination, that drives us to create, to dream, to build, but everybody wants to eat a little. If only they were just eating a little bit, there would be some crumbs left for those crawling below the food chain - The people; the key ingredient that ignites the fire of industry. The people, the coal that burns to run the machinery of the economy. Not the kind we export to Europe. I'm talking about the low-quality coal that barely has any carbon. This is who we are in their eyes, such a nuisance, causing traffic when being hauled in the back of a donkey carriage in the middle of Chris Hani Road in Soweto. But, just like the coal that is ferried by donkeys with blinders, manipulated to limit their view and potential, the people, too, have been led astray by the manipulations of those in power.

The government has long ago broken the glass barrier on the services they fail to provide. They have shattered the social structure, and their corruption has become a sieve that strains the most vulnerable in society. The broken glass barrier has created a chasm that cannot be bridged without a collective conscience and selflessness from thieves in politicians' clothing. The government's promises to its people have become a mere facade, a futile attempt to feign care. They offer false hope on the one hand, luring citizens into a false sense of security with fanciful phrases, grants and fake plans. And on the other hand, their rhetoric resonates as hollow and insincere, a facade for their failure to act with integrity. The broken promises have bred bitterness and a betrayal of the people.

When the politicians' promises prove to be fickle, that's when they scheme to eat a little. In the corridors of power, when corruption runs rife and brittle, they hoard their wealth and eat a little. When the people they serve are stuck in the middle, the politicians still find ways to eat a little.