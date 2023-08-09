Police must quell taxi violence in Cape Town and deal with zama zamas in Joburg - Portfolio Committee on Police

Johannesburg - The Acting Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Nocks Seabi, has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to heighten policing and ensure that the rule of law is implemented both in Cape Town, which is experiencing violence related to a taxi strike, and the perennial challenge posed by illegal mining in the City of Johannesburg. “Heightened police visibility in Cape Town will go a long way in ensuring adherence to the rule of law, on the one hand, while protecting the right to protest, as enshrined by the Constitution. While we welcome assurances given by the police, it is critically important that the right to protest does not infringe on the civil rights of those who choose not to protest,” Seabi said.

He underscored the concern around violent behaviour that might undermine, to some extent, genuine concerns within the transport industry, saying the burning and stoning of cars and blocking of roads negatively affect South Africans and directly undermine efforts to drive economic growth. “We call on protesters to raise their objections within the confines of the law and urge the SAPS to arrest and ensure prosecution of those that carry out illegal acts,” Seabi said. He has emphasised that an intelligence-led operation was critical to address the problem.