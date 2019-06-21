Johannesburg - Police in Gauteng have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a young police officer in Soweto. The officer was killed on Thursday during a shootout with alleged car thieves.

Police officers had been on patrol in at the Nancefield Hostel, where they stopped a suspicious vehicle before a shootout ensued.

Constable Nhlamulo Vuyeka, 28, was killed in the shootout. He was stationed at the Moroka Crime Prevention unit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili explained the events that led to the officers murder.

“When the police approached the vehicle for a search, the occupants started shooting at them but the police managed to contain the situation and arrest the perpetrators. It was discovered that Constable Vuyeka sustained a gunshot wound just below his bullet resistant vest on his abdomen. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

Police said Vuyeka had served the police for a little over four years before his death.

“The police immediately arrested the three suspects from the vehicle, which had been reported as stolen from Ectonville this month. During the arrest, a 9 mm pistol was recovered from the vehicle,” said Muridili.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the police for the arrested, but condemned the killing of police officers.

“My heartfelt condolences goes to the family of this member that paid with his life for the safety of our communities. Constable Vuyeka was a hero and I am happy that his alleged killers will face the full might of the law”, he said.