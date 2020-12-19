Police warning: Cancel all Christmas, New Year’s Eve party plans or you’ll face punishment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Police have been told to be decisive when protecting and defending citizens. Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Kempton Park yesterday as part of the Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour. Cele visited various parts of Ekurhuleni, including New Tembisa Mall in Ivory Park, a taxi rank on Pretoria Road in Kempton Park, as well as a roadblock on the N12 East. The police minister did not rule out the use of force in implementing the law. “Don’t allow the people of South Africa to be humiliated, to be threatened, to be killed by criminals,” Cele told police officers. He also reminded officers they are allowed to use force when protecting communities and themselves in the midst of danger.

“It’s not our duty to tell people to keep safe, it is our duty to make them feel safe.”

“The crux of the matter at the present moment is that people don’t feel safe, particularly in the Ekurhuleni area.”

“There are many people who are disrespecting and breaking the law with their shebeens and making noise till the early hours of the morning. We cannot allow people to disregard the law and disrupt the neighbourhood.”

Cele said police also won’t show any hesitation in shutting down illegal operations during the festive season.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele assessing the effectiveness of safer festive season plans put in place to ensure that residents and holiday makers are and feel safe during the holiday season. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

“These regulations are very clear, you need to close at 10pm and at 11pm people need to be home. We call on everybody to be part of South Africa and respect the rules and regulations.”

“We are going to deal with shebeens that are illegal, there will be no negotiations; we will shut them down. Shebeens that are supposed to be legal, but are breaking the law will also be shut down immediately,” said Cele.

He added: “We want to create an environment on the streets where people will feel safe, especially women and children. Women must be able to walk anytime in the day and feel safe without the fear of being abused or raped by silly men.”

Cele also warned people to cancel their Christmas and New Year’s Eve party plans, saying law enforcement will clamp down on lockdown regulation violations.

Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, accompanied by SAPS management on Wednesday December 16 embarked on a day-long visit to various beaches in Cape Town, including Mnandi Beach, in a bid to inspect operational deployments as well as assess adherence to lockdown regulations. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA.

He called on police officers to intensify their efforts to ensure illegal gatherings and parties are shut down.

“Your job description, mandated by the constitution of the land, is to prevent, combat, investigate, uphold the law and ensure inhabitants are safe. Nowhere does it say you take bribes,” he said.

“It is your job to protect and prevent. You must remember that as law enforcement, your job is to preserve human life and that you do it with passion and empathy.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Traffic Police has urged those who will be using the province’s roads this festive season to do so safely and responsibly.

This includes normal motorists, those who operate public transport and even cyclists and pedestrians.

“We call upon drivers to exercise caution and to be vigilant on Gauteng roads as the traffic volumes are expected to increase during this festive season’s weekend,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

“The law enforcement authorities have observed that many accidents occur as a result of non-compliance with the rules of the road and we would like to urge motorists to obey the rules of the road and keep Gauteng city region safe.”

He explained that as scores of Gauteng residents leave the province during the holidays to travel to other destinations around the country, there will inevitably be congestion on many routes.

He said those which are expected to be backlogged this weekend include the N1 Pretoria to Polokwane, the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga, the N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg, the N3 Johannesburg to Durban, the R59 Johannesburg to Sasolburg and the N17 Johannesburg to Mpumalanga.

Others include the N12 Johannesburg to Emalahleni, the N12 Johannesburg to Potchefstroom, the R21 Johannesburg to Pretoria as well as the R28 Krugersdorp to Pretoria.

The Gauteng Traffic Police has also reminded road users to abide by all Covid-19 protocols as the country is currently in the grip of its second wave of coronavirus infections.

“Road users are urged to wear masks, practise social distancing and sanitise,” said Maremane.

The Saturday Star