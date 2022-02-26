Our government must condemn Russia but they must also stick to fixing problems here at home

Johannesburg - We should never ever scorn legitimate attempts to broker real and sustainable peace to conflicts, especially the one in the Ukraine that is unfolding in real time on our smartphones, laptops and TVs, but there is something incredibly galling about the stance of our government.

From initially being so resolute about sitting on this fence that our Cabinet almost got splinters in its collective posterior, there have been suggestions that we might now have to endure the prospect of that same government offering to mediate in what could potentially be the flashpoint to a third World War.

If it does make that offer, this would be galling because this is the same government that could not mediate in the internecine war between taxi operators and Uber drivers. It certainly did nothing during successive waves of vicious xenophobia – perpetrated by its own people on innocent foreigners living peaceably within its borders.