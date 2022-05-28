Playing politics while women and children die as SA’s harrowing GBV statistics continue to worsen

Johannesburg - The world has rightfully been aghast at the tragedy in Texas this week when a high school pupil went on a murderous rampage at a nearby primary school.

School shootings remain a particularly American phenomenon, not even South Africa, with our murderous crime rate has experienced such a horror – yet. As always no one outside the US can understand how an 18-year-old can’t legally buy a drink in a bar, but can buy a gun – and a military grade assault weapon at that.

No one can understand how the solution is not to implement further gun ownership restrictions – if private ownership cannot be outlawed altogether. No one can understand the duplicity of politicians locked in performative public prayer right now while receiving funding from gun lobbies. No one can understand a solution to gun violence in schools being premised on teaching children how to hide if they can’t escape – or placing armed guards at schools.

It’s singularly appalling – and heart-rending. Much like South Africa’s incidence of gender-based violence.