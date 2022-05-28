Playing politics while women and children die as SA’s harrowing GBV statistics continue to worsen

Editorial
Johannesburg - The world has rightfully been aghast at the tragedy in Texas this week when a high school pupil went on a murderous rampage at a nearby primary school.
School shootings remain a particularly American phenomenon, not even South Africa, with our murderous crime rate has experienced such a horror – yet. As always no one outside the US can understand how an 18-year-old can’t legally buy a drink in a bar, but can buy a gun – and a military grade assault weapon at that.
No one can understand how the solution is not to implement further gun ownership restrictions – if private ownership cannot be outlawed altogether. No one can understand the duplicity of politicians locked in performative public prayer right now while receiving funding from gun lobbies. No one can understand a solution to gun violence in schools being premised on teaching children how to hide if they can’t escape – or placing armed guards at schools.
It’s singularly appalling – and heart-rending. Much like South Africa’s incidence of gender-based violence.
No one outside our country can understand how the solution is simply to apply the law by police and not stand back when women are beaten by lovers in police stations. No one can understand how men living in the same house won’t even speak up – if they can’t find the courage to actually stand up and protect women.
No one can understand the duplicity of politicians who mouth platitudes yet fail to act against their own accused of these offences. No one can understand the solution being premised on phoning a number for help that won’t arrive or getting domestic violence protection orders that won’t be enforced.
At least in America, guns can be banned – if there was the political will. In South Africa there’s no pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow nation if you’re a woman, only an ever filling bowl of tears.