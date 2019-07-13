A FISHERMAN is about to release a fish caught at Witbank Dam, which receives its water from the polluted Olifants River. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Johan Greyling dips his silver bucket into the water of Witbank Dam to show how clean it is. Still, the fisherman is wary of eating fish from the dam, which receives its water from the polluted Olifants River.

“I can’t see anything wrong with the fish,” he says, with a shrug. “But you don’t know what’s in this water, with all this pollution.”

On the smog-filled horizon, Eskom’s Duvha coal-fired power station towers over a luxury estate on the waterfront.

That’s the view Greyling and his friends enjoy as they catch fish, from which they make “lekker curry fish and fish cakes”.

“If you cook it, it’s safe and good enough to eat,” says a smiling Tinus van der Walt, 64.

The Olifants River catchment area has been identified by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation as “one of South Africa’s most stressed catchments”.

Here, water use by coal mines has increased dramatically, owing to its use in the production of electricity, other mining activities - the region has 650 active and abandoned mines - agriculture and for urban settlements.

In its recent report, The Truth About Water Use Licence Compliance at Mpumalanga Coal Mines, the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) says mining “has had considerable negative impacts on human health, stemming from water contamination, water shortages, and pollution of air and land”.

Coal mining, in particular, had had a devastating impact but despite comprehensive research and “damning” reports about the threats it posed to water resources, the department “takes little or no action to stop the pollution, and to hold polluting mining companies responsible”.

The CER assessed the degree to which eight large coal mining operations in the Olifants and Wilge catchment areas were complying with their water use licences.

It found there was a “massive failure” by coal mining companies, the department, and “supposedly independent” environmental auditors, to ensure the protection and sustainability of water resources.

“For these operations, it appears that the regulatory system - from issuance of a water use licence to accountability for non-compliance - has effectively disintegrated. Moreover, instead of ensuring the protection of water resources, companies and independent auditors are complicit in taking advantage of the regulatory breakdown,” it says. “It’s almost the deliberate design of a system to make it impossible to enforce,” said CER executive director Melissa Fourie.

Six of the eight coal mining operations collectively use around 8 million cubic metres of water per year, equivalent to approximately 3195 filled Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The CER said South Africa faced a grave water crisis “and the pollution of our scant resources, particularly in light of the radical changes predicted for our climate, poses massive risk for present and future generations”.

It added: “We call on legislators, regulators, industry, financiers and investors to use their spheres of influence to take immediate action for meaningful reform.”

The CER found it could take up to eight years for the department to issue a water use licence. Thomas Mnguni, groundWork’s community campaigner in Middelburg, says: “If you look at what these mines are doing, they capitalise on the gaps and weaknesses. Even if they’re violating their own water use licence, they know nobody is going to pick that up.”

Writer and researcher Victor Munnik, describes the situation as a tragedy. “Firstly, we have a department that simply cannot or doesn’t want to do its job.

“Then you move on to the mines, and find a situation of effective self-regulation where they can do what they like.

“What they do is take the cheap option most destructive to our water resources. Then you have the independent auditors... and it’s really shocking to see how they also take the easy way out.”

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “To do justice to the (CER) report, the department is compiling a comprehensive response that will deal with all the issues raised and ensure proper perspective. We will also indicate some of the actions taken and even outcomes; some of which ended up in the courts.”

Saturday Star