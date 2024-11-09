Popcru’ five-day CEC gathering reveals urgent calls for worker rights at Boksburg conference

This past week, the Police, Prison and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) convened a significant five-day gathering at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, drawing attention to the pressing issues faced by the country's public servants and workers. The Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting was bustling with activity, featuring contributions from prominent officials including Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila, COSATU Deputy President Michael Shingange, Safer South Africa FOundation (SSAF) CEO, Riah Phiyega and Popcru President Thulani Ngwenya.

Ngwenya, in his impassioned speech, condemned the marginalisation of workers by the government, urging public servants to prioritise their well-being amidst a backdrop of political mismanagement. Highlighting a troubling trend within the Government of National Unity (GNU), he remarked, “Increasing the number of portfolios from 30 to 32 – that was apparently affordable. But now, the medium-term budget has introduced further cuts. Workers are being made the scapegoats for political decisions.” The Popcru president didn't hold back, criticising the government's approach to handling financial difficulties through forced voluntary retirements, stating, “Why must we suffer every time a politician makes a decision?” His sentiments echoed the frustration of many workers who feel they bear the brunt of economic uncertainties exacerbated by political manoeuvring.

SACP's General Secretary, Solly Mapaila, amplified this sentiment by accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of side-lining its alliance partners in secretive discussions with the Democratic Alliance (DA) regarding coalition-building ahead of the upcoming May elections. “These things were dealt with in secret; they were premeditated, as early as March,” he warned, casting a shadow over the integrity of the political process. Mapaila who has not hidden his disappointment with the ANC’s decision to form a coalition with the DA indicated that the SACP and COSATU were never invited in any of the secret talks the ANC conducted with the DA and other GNU partners. “We were never invited in any of these talks. We also raised the concerns of why are you in secret talks while we are in the middle of a campaign,” he stated.

In another significant development, Justice Minister Simelane addressed the CEC on Thursday, announcing a comprehensive overhaul of South Africa’s outdated criminal justice system, which has hindered effective law enforcement amidst rising crime rates. She acknowledged the negative impacts of overcrowding in prisons and the need for reforms to bail policies. “Overcrowding is not only an economic issue but one of human dignity,” she stated, highlighting the deplorable conditions faced by many detainees.

In a proactive measure, the minister revealed plans to explore alternative payment options for bail, such as affordability inquiries and pre-trial hearings, particularly for minor offences. This initiative, she said aims to reduce the number of economically disadvantaged individuals unjustly detained due to an inability to pay bail, fostering a more equitable legal framework. Phiyega was lauded for her efforts in combating rime among young people in schools and in communities through policing, adjudication, and rehabilitation which she said is just one half of crime intervention in South Africa.