President's fluff masks SA's confusion and despair

South Africans might have been amused by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s struggle to put on his mask after his national address on Thursday, but an overwhelming number of those watching expressed confusion and despair. This is according to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Auckland University of Technology’s hourly happiness study, which was conducted by analysing social media responses following Ramaphosa’s level 4 lockdown restriction speech. The research was spearheaded by well-being economists Professor Talita Greyling from UJ and Dr Stephanié Rossouw from the New Zealand tertiary institute who adjusted their April 2019 South Africa’s Happiness Index which they launched with local software companies Afstereo. Their study is now an expansion of the original research, which has been expanded to include the analysis of the emotions of South Africans during the lockdown from Twitter. This week, they found that the country’s levels of hourly happiness were reduced to new, never experienced before lows, following Ramaphosa’s address.

According to the research, the hourly happiness score at 9pm on Thursday night reached a low of 4.6 compared to the average hourly score of 6.08. “This is a 24% deviation from the norm,” the researchers said.

They said South Africans' happiness levels were soaring at around 5pm on Thursday as the nation eagerly awaited to see if Ramaphosa would later that night ease or even remove lockdown restrictions.

But their hopes were crushed as they learnt that the country would be moving to level 4. While this stage permits the resumption of some economic activity, outdoor exercise and cigarette sales, the lockdown requires continued extreme precautions to limit community transmissions and outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The researchers believe this news was unexpected.

“We saw hourly happiness scores dropping to below the norm, during and after the president’s speech, they stated.

They said during their analysis, feelings of anger and fear did not change much in comparison to those since the lockdown regulations were implemented. Their joy decreased significantly from 17% to only 11% and distrust showed an unprecedented increase from 19% to 39%.

The researchers said that from analysing tweets during and after Ramaphosa’s address, they noticed widespread concerns about people’s ability to go back to work as many were stuck at home and could not travel to the provinces in which they are employed.

“A similar concern is related to children that went home before the lockdown and with the travel restrictions cannot go back to the province where they are schooled and do not have the necessary technology to attend ‘online’ teaching.”

Another central theme was over the resumption of the sale of cigarettes but alcohol still being forbidden. “Other major concerns were raised about the economic impact of the lockdown restrictions, among others, people losing jobs and limited trading allowed.”

Despite the gloom experienced during and after the national address, South Africans found comedic relief with Ramaphosa’s fitting of his mask.

“The tweets showed sympathy, mentioning that the president ‘looks very tired’ and him struggling with the mask is evidence of his exhaustion,” the researchers said.

They concluded that South Africans accept that Covid-19 is far from over and that many struggles await the nation as it battles to prevent a further spread of the virus.

“It is necessary to encourage and motivate people so that the nation can rediscover their positive and resilient nature, which they are known for, and beat the pandemic.”

* A widely circulated YouTube video by Marc Mendelson, UCT professor of infectious diseases, yesterday on how to properly put on a mask without touching your face, indicated Ramaphosa did it correctly.

