Pretoria-born pupil ,8, makes history with the publication of her first book

Johannesburg - Bontle Ndhlovu is not your average 8-year-old. While most kids her age are still getting to grips with reading and putting sentences together, young Bontle has already published her first book.

Recently, the youngster from Pretoria made history by becoming one of South Africa’s youngest authors, having published her very first book, The Oceanic Oxy Rescue Mission. The book, which is now available online, tells the story of a family’s ocean adventure. According to the young author, she was inspired to write her own story after watching a television show.

“I saw an episode of Octonauts in which sea animals were rescued and loved it so much. It inspired me.” At only 7, Bontle was unable to write the story herself, so she asked her mom to type it for her. Once typed, Bontle’s mom, Refilwe, sent it to her illustrator colleague, Maxine Naidoo, to work her magic.

Through her illustrations of The Oceanic Oxy Rescue Mission, Maxine brought to life a perfect depiction of Bontle’s imagination. The book tells the story of Nyla and her family who are attacked by three sharks while enjoying a relaxing boat ride. The family are then rescued by Oxy and the Dolphins. “It’s a fun book about adventure,” says Bontle, who enjoys reading adventure stories herself.

“I think children should read it because it’s cool and full of imagination. There are also some fun educational activities at the end of the book.” While publishing her first book was a dream come true, Bontle was also recently selected as a local role model by H&M in their global Role Models Campaign, an initiative aimed at empowering young voices, in 2021. The Saturday Star caught up with the Grade 3 pupil to chat about her new book and her excitement at it being published.

Eight-year-old Bontle Ndhlovu, from Pretoria, published her very first book, The Oceanic Oxy Rescue Mission. Supplied image. Have you always loved reading and has it been a dream to publish a book? My mom started reading me books when I was little, and I think that’s where my love for stories comes from. I’ve always loved telling stories. When visiting bookstores, I would often ask my mom if my books would be on the shelves one day. My mom used to tell me that anything is possible and that if I wrote my own stories, they could get published and sold in stores. That inspired me.

What do you plan on doing once you are finished with school? I’m keeping my options open. I want to be a firefighter or surgeon because I want to save lives. Or the first scientist to create something magical. I also want to be a teacher because I want to help children. Mom and dad must be so proud of you. What have they had to say to you about your book?

They are very amazed and very proud of me. They have said “good job, you have done the greatest job ever”. I'm sure your friends at school and your teachers must be so thrilled for you too. What have they had to say about your book? Wow! That’s the coolest thing you’ve done!

Can you tell us a little bit about your book and what inspired the storyline? The book is all about adventure. I was inspired after watching Octonauts in which sea animals were rescued and loved it so much. Nyla and her dad and her mom went on a boat ride. But the sharks captured Mama.

Sharkie is the main shark that wanted to eat the family. Jeffren and Jerome wanted to have some lunch too. Since there are three sharks and three people, the sharks would each have one piece (person) to eat. But Oxy the octopus is the hero of the day, together with his pals the dolphins. They rescued the family from the sharks. Eight-year-old Bontle Ndhlovu, from Pretoria, published her very first book, The Oceanic Oxy Rescue Mission. Supplied image. Was it difficult to write the book? And did mom and dad help with the process?

It wasn’t that difficult because I told my story to my mom and she typed it out for me. Now that you have published your first book, do you plan on writing other books? Yes. I have already recorded my stories on my mom’s phone.

It must be cool to be an author at the age of 8, right? Super cool. When you are young, your mind doesn’t get blocked, so stories come easily and quickly. Tell me a little bit about yourself?

I like dolls, puppies and I love sushi. Have you always loved books? And currently what is your favourite book? Yes! Since I was a young baby. My mom used to read stories to me. I am currently enjoying the Berenstain Bears books. I also love How Many Ways Can You Say Hello by Refiloe Moahloli. I love the pictures and learning the different languages.

Why is it so important that young kids like yourself do lots of reading? So that their vocabulary improves and when they go to school they know how to read. When you read, your mind gets open and you get more clever. Will your book be sold in bookstores in South Africa?