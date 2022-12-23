Pretoria’s Time Square gears up for the mother of all New Year’s Eve parties

Johannesburg - What has been hailed as Gauteng's biggest and best New Year’s Eve Party returns to Time Square, Pretoria, this year with 11 of the hottest muzos confirmed to entertain party-goers as they ring in 2023. In what will be the fourth edition of the popular party to bid farewell to 2022, Time Square is giving revellers the chance to ring in 2023 with banging tunes and state-of-the-art lighting. The event will feature some of the country’s best beat mixers on the decks. Performers include Ayanda MVP, Da Josh, DJ Kent, Dino Bravo, Daliwonga, DJ Ready D, Kabza De Small, Shekhinah, Pabi Cooper, Prince Kaybee, and Young Stunna.

Previous Block parties drew capacity crowds to the SunBet Arena and Time Square said this year they are expecting the post-pandemic event to be bigger and better than it has ever been before. The entertainment has been ramped up with more top local DJs added to the line-up. Party-goers can also expect a world-class audio-visual spectacle. This year’s Block Party starts at 6pm on December 31 and goes all the way through to 3am on New Year’s Day. During that time, revellers have access to the myriad restaurants and bars within the casino complex, as well as on-site accommodation at The Maslow Time Square, with various packages available. PR and communications manager at Time Square Casino, Henri-Basil Hearne said since the hotel first opened its doors in 2017, the Block Party has always been a highlight of the year.

“We throw the biggest New Years’ celebration in Gauteng to end off the old year with a bang. Just being able to host a party of this magnitude again is a celebration in itself, so we hope people will all turn out to join us,” he said. Hearne added that fun and more fun is on the menu and promised that this would be the biggest New Year’s party and an event that people will talk about for years to come. “We have some of the best local DJs and artists. We will offer nine hours of non-stop entertainment with various ticket options available, from upstairs seating to downstairs dance floor and VIP hospitality packages on our party decks. Time Square’s SunBet Arena team is highly equipped, and we specialise in hosting large-scale music concerts and shows. The Block Party is prime property of ours and we are excited to host it again after a two yea- hiatus due to the pandemic,” Hearne said.

The event was last held in 2019 because of lockdowns, curfews and restrictions on gatherings. “We obviously could not host the Block Party for the last two years. We are excited that we can finally host it again. It’s been a tough two years but we are back, the party is back, and we are planning to blow people away with the most extraordinary event imaginable,” said Hearne. The venue capacity is 10 000 and organisers said in terms of security, they will go above and beyond to make sure strict safety standards are adhered to at all times.

“Without giving away too much we will be doing a balloon drop and some extra special displays that you will see on the night,” he concluded. Tickets are available through Ticketpro, and prices start from R350. And for the more distinguished party-goers with deeper pockets, there are VIP Hospitality Packages available which start at R3 500 per person and Golden Circle tickets go for R700. The VIP tickets include unlimited selected spirits with mixers and free GH Mumm champagne for toast at midnight.

Other packages include: • Decks: R2 500 per person • Secured furnished lounge with tables

• Dance floor access pass • Staggered food and snack drops throughout the night • Free welcome drink – GH Mumm