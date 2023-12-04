Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at the Radio Awards 2023

Primedia Broadcasting celebrated a night of triumph at the 13th annual Radio Awards, held at the Sandton Convention Centre on the weekend. The event honoured excellence in radio, and Primedia Broadcasting emerged as a standout, clinching multiple awards that underscore its commitment to delivering exceptional content and captivating audiences. The evening’s pinnacle was 947’s consecutive win of the Station of the Year award, affirming the station’s dedication to quality programming and audience engagement. Two esteemed figures at Primedia Broadcasting, Kenny Maistry and Ray White, received recognition for their enduring contributions to the industry as they were inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame. Carl Wastie of Kfm 94.5 clinched the Afternoon Drive Presenter award, succeeding Thando Thabethe, while Anele Mdoda secured the Breakfast Show Presenter award for the second consecutive year.

947’s impactful Truck of Love campaign earned the station the Community Project award, emphasising its commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Mandy Wiener continued the station’s success by winning the Daytime Show category with “The Midday Report”.