Proposed Domestic Violence Bill amendments could make it criminal offence for those who turn a blind eye

The saying “if you see or hear something, say something” could become a daily mantra for South Africans, and failure to join the growing throngs could make you a criminal. Experts say domestic violence, gender-based violence in particular, is arguably the most significant societal plague of modern South Africa. And now, proposed amendments to the Domestic Violence Bill could make it a criminal offence for those who turn a deaf ear and blind eye to domestic violence. Director at Werksmans Attorneys, Dakalo Singo, said in order to highlight the nature and effect of domestic violence on society, the Constitutional Court has stated: “All crime has harsh effects on society. What distinguishes domestic violence is its hidden, repetitive character and its immeasurable ripple effects on our society and, in particular, on family life. It cuts across class, race, culture and geography, and is all the more pernicious because it is so often concealed and so frequently goes unpunished.” Singo said in response to this scourge, the government recently initiated processes to refine the laws regulating gender-based violence and the procedures for obtaining protection orders. This included introducing the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which aims to amend the Domestic Violence Act 116 of 1998 and inviting stakeholders and interested persons to submit written comments on the suitability (or lack thereof) of the proposed amendments. According to Singo, the most controversial proposed amendment of the Bill is a provision that would make it mandatory for adults who become aware that an act of domestic violence has been committed against another adult, to report such knowledge to either a social worker or the police, failing which they will be guilty of a criminal offence. “While the introduction of this provision is undoubtedly well-intended, it has unsurprisingly been met with criticism from various quarters. Given the widespread concerns, it is important that Parliament thoroughly consider the possible implications of passing this provision as law,” he said.

Under the new proposals, victims of domestic violence can apply for protection orders remotely, which is especially crucial where the mobility of victims is limited by their abuser, or where victims are otherwise prevented from leaving a residence shared with the abuser. Singo said further welcome inclusions are the expanded definitions of what constitutes domestic violence. The Bill introduces novel forms of domestic violence, such as “coercive behaviour”, “controlling behaviour”, “elder abuse” and “spiritual abuse”; while refining the meaning of some pre-existing definitions such as “emotional, verbal or psychological abuse”, “harassment” and “intimidation”.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) professor in gender studies, Rozena Maart said the proposal is a step in the direction of the kind of social and ethical responsibility that is needed in SA.

“Whilst it does not address the perpetrator directly, it requires that all citizens participate in the process to end domestic violence. I still have a huge concern with this being called domestic violence as it suggests that violence within the zone of domesticity has to have ’special’ consideration as opposed to violence which takes place in the public domain, for which no ethical responsibility is placed on the citizen. In the same vein, I would like to see our country address amendments to the Bill of Rights, and make reference to racism and racial discrimination, and in so doing demand that citizens who are aware of racism and racial discrimination through the act of witnessing are therefore bound by law to report it,” she said.

Maart stressed that the scars of domestic violence are not always physical and to allow any form of violence to go unnoticed, unreported, and unaccounted for in a court of law, considering our apartheid past, is contrary to every act of freedom our country stands for.

But not everyone is in support of the bold proposals. Policy Development and Advocacy Manager at Sonke Gender Justice (SGJ), Kayan Leung said, “In essence, SGJ does not support mandatory reporting. This approach, which seemingly intended to aid survivors of domestic violence, may find themselves at ends with family members or friends who they would want to seek sources of support from and deter this group from providing assistance for fear of being criminally charged.”

Leung added, “This would prove to be more damaging than helpful. In the context of people seeking assistance from counsellors or others providing therapy – this damages the trust and confidence within this relationship if there is a fear that what they reveal will be used against. Secondly, the approach of taking away a womxn’s agency on the issue from abuse and power dynamics within the home to a paternalistic approach by more groups or decision makers: It is a similar controlling power relation over a survivor but by a different person or group.”

According to Leung, the World Health Organisation ( WHO) also does not support mandatory reporting of intimate partner violence by health service providers to police as there is insufficient empirical evidence to show that mandatory reporting benefits a survivor of domestic violence or improves police intervention.

The Saturday Star