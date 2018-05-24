Three Brazilian women have defied deeply conservative trends in Congress and wider traditional mores by celebrating a polyamorous civil union. Picture: Timothy A Clary

Johannesburg - For South Africans in polyamorous relationships, social stigma is often the main reason they choose to stay in the closet.

“We need more public advocates who normalise this lifestyle, but they will get a lot of backlash. I have no desire to be an advocate for instance, and if I’m ‘out’ that is inevitably what I will become,” says Veronica*, a facilitator for Polyamory South Africa.

Interest in less conventional relationships is on the rise, according to the Journal of Sex Research, which monitors academic research into sexuality each year.

Read: Let’s legalise polyamory next?

Monogamy, polyamory: How do you choose?









Polyamory SA has been running for about seven years, with monthly discussion groups and events meant to help people who are working through these kinds of relationships.

There are several misconceptions about how these relationships operate, particularly in respect of what Veronica calls “the triplet, the evergreen myth”.

The idea that three people could all be in a group relationship is not what polyamory is usually about, she says.

Individual relationships outside of the anchor relationship are encouraged.

But how do people protect themselves emotionally when both partners in a relationship have agreed to see other people but still remain together?

Jealousy is normal, she says - it’s even a biological imperative.

“As long as you can communicate in a healthy and constructive way it does not have to be destructive Being open and vulnerable is key for constructive communication and constructive conflict.”

For Darryl* and Gina*, a young engaged couple who identify as polyamorous, the goal is to “meet, date, care for and possibly love multiple people, treating them as equal in an ethical sense”.

Darryl says the emotional aspects of dating other people outweigh the physical. “While the physical component is great, I’ve always found it is much more satisfying to connect on a deeper level.”

Jealousy is usually just an ego issue, the couple agree.

“I used to be a seriously jealous girlfriend, and since becoming polyamorous with my long-term partner, these feelings have almost completely dissipated, because we have so much honesty and openness,” says Gina.

She explains that this might not necessarily work with everyone she dates but she and her “anchor” partner are able to have this kind of relationship.

Being a polyamorous couple is an “odd stigma” to deal with. “I’ve met a few women who are perfectly fine with the idea of me cheating on my partner instead of being poly,” explains Darryl.

“And even when they do know, they think they’ll ‘steal me away’ eventually. I’m in a situation where I have to lie to be happy, and I refuse to compromise.”

It’s pretty impossible dating non-poly people, says Gina. “Guys get weirded out, and women are usually only interested if they have a boyfriend.

“Or, they’re unhappy with their partner and want to connect with someone without having to split up The entire reason I’m poly is because I acknowledge that people are complex. I don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all partner.”

This week, advocate Jackie Nagtegaal, the managing director at Law For All, stated that polyamorous couples have to work harder for legal protection in their relationships.

“It isn’t possible for polyamorous couples to marry. Civil marriage wouldn’t be possible legally, and it wouldn’t be recognised as a customary marriage.”

Her firm recommends that couples pursue co-habitation agreements and universal partnership contracts to ensure as much legal stability and protection as possible.

“Although legally, cohabitants do not have the same rights as partners in a marriage and civil union, South African courts have, on occasion, come to the assistance of couples by deciding that an express or implied universal partnership exists between them.

“Proving a universal partnership can be tricky For instance, it must be proven that the point of a partnership is to make a profit of sorts, to which all parties must contribute.”

Nagtegaal believes that legislation could be established to protect polyamorous relationships, but that a legal precedent would have to be set by someone in such a relationship approaching the courts.

“I think we will see such a case in our courts in the future, it’s just a question of when.”

For Veronica, cohabitation agreements are most likely not enough.

“With really messy breakups it’s always going to get ugly, especially with children involved, as is happening with a friend of mine.

“There is the added fear that one party uses the ‘lifestyle’ as justification for sole custody in court; again, that gets ugly.”

However, she acknowledges the financial aspects of a relationship that could be helped by universal partnership contracts.

“If you’re adult enough to share your life with someone you should be adult enough to be smart about it.

“I know poly (and gay) people who have built shared wealth in businesses and property owned jointly because they could not do it any other way and protect all parties (especially since they could not marry).”

* Not their real names

The Saturday Star