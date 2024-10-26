Public Protector considers investigation into food poisoning incidents affecting schoolchildren

In an alarming series of food poisoning incidents sweeping across South Africa, the office of the Public Protector, is now poised to investigate following an urgent request from the African Transformation Movement (ATM). More than 200 learners have been hospitalised amid rising concerns about contaminated food products, notably snacks sold at spaza shops.

On Tuesday, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula formally appealed to Kholeka Gcaleka, urging her to probe the sale of expired and contaminated food, as the call for accountability grows louder. With an already heavy toll on children's health, Gcaleka’s office has assured that a determination will be made within ten working days regarding the scope of the investigation. "Your complaint will be assessed to determine whether the PP has a mandate to investigate the allegation(s) as contained in your complaint," stated Francina Gcineka from the Public Protector's office, solidifying the urgency of the matter.

Tragically emblematic of this crisis, on Wednesday, 24 learners in Mpumalanga were rushed to hospital exhibiting symptoms consistent with food poisoning, compounding fears already burgeoning among parents and guardians. "The widespread sale of these unsafe goods not only endangers public health but also raises serious questions about the effectiveness of government oversight," Zungula noted. His assertion underscores the potential negligence of various governmental bodies responsible for food safety and public health enforcement.

The Gauteng Department of Health reports a staggering increase in food poisoning cases since February 2024, with over 200 reported incidents and at least 16 fatalities primarily affecting children. Alarmingly, officials admit that these figures may be just the tip of the iceberg, as many communities fail to report such incidents due to associated stigma or fear of retribution. In addition to the pressing food safety concerns, the ATM is advocating for a comprehensive immigration reform, driven by revelations that the South African government spent over R52 million on deportations, teetering over 190,000 individuals from April to August 2024.

Zungula criticises the current approach of outright deportations, labelling it a "waste of resources" and a superficial solution that neglects the underlying factors contributing to illegal immigration. He argues for a holistic strategy, suggesting that corruption within the Department of Home Affairs is a significant barrier to effective immigration policy implementation. A call for an overhaul is endorsed by Zungula as he asserts that this could lead to not only better management of immigration but also a significant financial saving for the state.

Additionally, the national health department has indicated a "chemical agent" may underlie the spate of illnesses and fatalities linked to recent food products. Spokesperson Foster Mohale noted that there is a prevailing belief that these food safety issues are predominantly associated with items sold at foreign-owned spaza shops, prompting increasing public distress over food safety in affected communities.