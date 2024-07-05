Qatar Airways celebrates a record-breaking net profit

The group reports the strongest financial performance in its 27-year history, with a total revenue of QAR 81 billion ($22.2 billion) and annual profits 39% higher than the previous year. Total revenue increased by QAR 4.7 billion ($1.3 billion) - up 6%, marking a significant improvement in the Group’s EBITDA, which grew by QAR 1.2 billion ($0.3 billion). Qatar Airways passenger loads also surged to more than 40 million – an increase of 26 percent over last year, as the airline continues to rebound from the recent challenges facing the global travel industry.

The Group generated a strong EBITDA margin of 24 percent at QAR 19.1 billion ($5.2 billion), around QAR 1.2 billion ($0.3 billion) higher than the previous year, reflecting the business’s continued focus on customer experience, innovation, digitalisation and sustainability, resulting in streamlined, agile and fit-for-purpose operations across all areas. This has created a strong platform for the future of the group’s airline business which carried more than 40 million passengers during the 2023/24 fiscal, an increase of 26 percent over the previous year. As a result, passenger revenue increased by 19 percent, with a capacity increase of 21 percent driven by the airline’s highest-ever load factor of 83 percent, offering a sustainable upsurge in market share.

Minister of State for Energy and Qatar Airways Group Chairman, His Excellency Engr. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, said: “This latest remarkable annual performance demonstrates Qatar Airways Group’s flexibility and resilience in successfully navigating a constantly evolving global travel industry, and indicates a strong and sustained rebound from the challenges faced by the sector in recent years.” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “These very strong financials are a testament to the ambition and clear direction that has informed the Qatar Airways Group’s progress throughout the 2023/24 financial year. Our continued focus on profitability, efficiency and customer experience have been underpinned by a strategic programme of network growth and fleet expansion, resulting in the highest revenues and profit margins in the history of the airline. We also cemented our undisputed role as a key industry leader, maintaining our position as the airline of choice for millions of passengers worldwide. This incredible achievement is in no small part thanks to the collective endeavour of the entire Qatar Airways Group family who have worked tirelessly to achieve such stellar results. We must now use this as a foundation on which to build our continued success.” As it celebrates its milestone 20th year of operation in 2024, Qatar Airways Cargo maintained its position as the world’s leading air cargo carrier, forging ahead with a strategic focus on digitalisation, sustainability and growth contributing towards an increase in Cargo’s market share to 7.1 percent in 2023/24, up by 0.04 percent compared to previous financial year.

Qatar Executive (QE) has continued to deliver a solid business performance in a highly competitive market operating as the only business jet brand owned and fully integrated with a commercial airline. With consistent growth over the 2023/24 fiscal year, QE saw an increase in commercial charter revenue of more than 17 percent, with a rise in flying hours of over 21 percent illustrating its strong customer growth, particularly in Europe, the US and Asia. Investment in Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme Privilege Club yielded significant results during 2023/24, with membership increasing by more than 26 percent. Member engagement also reached record levels with Avios collection growing at over 50 percent, while Avios spend has grown by 75 percent, in a year that witnessed the launch of key partnerships in India, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in addition to the exciting new products in their home market. Qatar Airways’ network grew to more than 170 destinations in 2023/24, adding Al-Ula, Neom and Tabuk, in Saudi Arabia; Lyon and Toulouse, France; Medan, Indonesia; and Trabzon, Turkey throughout the year.

This is in addition to the resumption of operations to 14 destinations, including Bahrain, Bahrain; Birmingham, UK; Beijing, Chengdu and Chongqing, China; Davao, Philippines; Tokyo Haneda and Osaka, Japan; Marrakesh, Morocco; Nice, France; Penang, Malaysia; Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ras A-Khaimah, UAE; and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. “The Group’s Commercial team played an instrumental role in bolstering our competitive position, innovating to exceed customer demand, growing revenue and market share, and ensuring the Qatar Airways Group name is synonymous with excellence – evident through airline being awarded the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ at the 2023 World Airline Awards managed by Skytrax,” a statement read. As part of the Group’s ongoing strategic approach to building deeper, more meaningful relationships with global audiences, the brand also solidified its leadership position in the social media landscape during 2023/24. As a result, the Group is now the world’s number one airline across social channels – with more than 47 million combined followers, and is the number one followed airline in the world on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.