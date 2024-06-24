Qatar Airways secures 8th Airline of the Year title

Qatar Airway has been awarded the Airline of the Year title by Skytrax, returning to the top for an unprecedented eighth time. This distinction highlights the airline’s unwavering commitment to excellence. The five-star carrier was also recognised with three additional awards: World’s Best Business Class; World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge; and Best Airline in the Middle East.

Recently, Qatar Airways’ home and hub, Hamad International Airport, was named World’s Best Airport in 2024 by Skytrax for the third time. The airport also received the award for Best Airport in the Middle East for the 10th time, and the airport’s retail, Qatar Duty Free, received World’s Best Airport Shopping for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement is the first time that an airline, an airport, and the airport’s retail have been crowned as World’s Best in all three Skytrax categories.