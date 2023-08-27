Qatar Airways’ set to transport the Springboks in luxury during the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Johannesburg - As the reigning rugby world champions, the Springboks will travel in absolute luxury thanks to a very generous sponsorship from Qatar Airways. Speaking to Independent Media from the airline's headquarters in Doha, Head of the Africa division Hendrik du Preez said when the opportunity arose to build on their brand, they could think of no better team than the boys in the green and gold. Qatar Airways is also the carrier of choice for the United Rugby Championship and was for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia this year.

“We have not seen the Springboks play the All Blacks at Twickenham since 2008. This was too big an opportunity to pass on. The Springboks have a huge global status and there is a massive South African community in the UK, so to bring this kind of clash to them is as huge for us,” he said. Du Preez said when the Boks played Ireland in 2016 and 2017 in Cape Town, between five and six thousand Irish supporters flew to Cape Town and this was a much-needed cash injection for the local economy. “Soccer is and has always been a crowd favourite. It boosts the local economy and that is invaluable. Our facilities here in Doha were designed to be family-friendly with the aim to bring more international games to our shores,” he added.

And while there is just one well-known rugby club in Doha, authorities have spared no expenses in building their stadiums to world-class standards. . “We have a new Garden Lounge at our airport that is equipped with a full gym, a swimming pool and everything a sports team could possibly need. If you have a lengthy lay-over, you can use the time to catch up on some gym training. There is even a full rehab centre for athletes in need of extra TLC,” he said. Given all this luxury, it comes as no surprise that Qatar Airlines has now also become the official airline partner of Formula One.