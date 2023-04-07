Ramadaan, eagles & snoek: Pictures of week

Johannesburg - American human rights activist Susan Sontag said: “All photographs are a memento. To take a photograph is to participate in another person’s (or thing’s) mortality, vulnerability, mutability. Precisely by slicing out this moment and freezing it, all photographs testify to time’s relentless melt.”

Although the Saturday Star will not be on the shelves this weekend, we wanted to bring you news and views from our beautiful city and across the world. Today we share with you our pictures of the week including one of an eagle in the US, a fire that broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the carcass of sperm whale at a beach in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Members of the “Tanoura Dance Troupe” performing during the holy month of Ramadaan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt as well as a Filipino penitent Roberto Quiroz being nailed to a cross reflected on a man’s sunglasses on Good Friday in Santo Tomas, Pampanga, Philippines.