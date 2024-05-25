Ramaphosa ‘smells sweet victory’ with a charm offensive of Soweto’s young people

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that victory for the ANC is certain. He led led a walk-about on Vilakazi Street and other parts of Orlando West on Friday ahead of his keynote address at the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally at FNB on Saturday later.

Ramaphosa’s visit to the iconic Vilakazi Street, which is the only street with two Nobel Prize laurels, was on the charm offensive, directing most of his speech to young people and their need to vote for the ANC on May 29. Ramaphosa was greeted by the likes of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, ANCYL President Cde Collen Malatji, and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngucka during the ANCYL-led Democracy Big Walk on Vilakazi Street, Soweto. “We want to take this country forward. This country must carve its path in the situation of unemployment. We want our young people to be employed. When we talk about unemployment, we are not only talking about those between the ages of 18 and 35, but even those older than that. We are also talking about the older ones,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s address came just hours after he signed the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill and the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill. “The signing of these two acts signals our determination to continue to build an ethical, capable state with strong institutions that can deliver on their mandate of improving the lives of every South African,” he said at the Union Buildings on Friday morning. Ramaphosa said with the signing of the NPA Amendment Bill, the country will once again have a Scorpion-like institution to fight the scourge of corruption.

“This unit will have full police powers. If you are corrupt, leave South Africa now. Soon you will have no place to hide,” he said. When it comes to the elections, Ramaphosa urged young people—those who are single and those who are dating—to come out in their numbers on Wednesday to return the ANC to power and disappoint naysayers. “All you have to do tomorrow morning is to all come to the ANC Siyanqoba rally. On Wednesday, you must ensure the sweet taste of victory for the ANC. You must all come out and vote for the sweet victory of the ANC and shut the mouths of naysayers. If you are single, please make sure your alarm is on, and for those who sleep with their partners, all you have to do is wake your lover up, brush your teeth, and vote for the ANC,” he said.