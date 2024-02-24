Randburg CBD set to benefit from upgrades at Bram Fischer and Jan Smuts intersections

The upgrading of the Bram Fischer Drive and Jan Smuts Avenue intersection in Randburg will enhance pedestrian and vehicle movement, improve the quality of the public environment and promote the development of a compact, pedestrian-friendly environment. As part of the Randburg CBD’s Urban Development Framework (UDF), the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has undertaken significant infrastructural improvements and the project is scheduled to take place until May.

The following works will be conducted during this period: • asphalt sealing, • reconstruction of a 700m pavement,

• replacement of stormwater grid inlets and kerb inlets, • widening of walkways along Jan Smuts Avenue, • road marking and installation of road signs, and

• universal access enhancements. The one-lane road closure will enable the execution of the aforementioned activities. Bram Fisher Drive and Jan Smuts Avenue will be reduced to one lane while the current road and processing bases are milled. The restriction in road lanes will only apply during base milling and processing; other project activities will have no impact on the highways.

According to JDA Executive Manager of Project Implementation Siyabona Genu, the JDA understands the inconvenience that this upgrading may create. This project is significant because it will improve the functionality of the Randburg CBD, which is one of Johannesburg’s economic hubs. “These improvements aim not only to increase traffic flow, but also to prioritise safety and accessibility for all road users. Your patience and co-operation are important as we strive to create a more efficient and inclusive urban environment,” he said. The upgrade of the Bram Fischer and Jan Smuts intersection will improve pedestrian and vehicle traffic, the quality of the public environment, and the development of a more pedestrian-friendly environment.