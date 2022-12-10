Rapper Rouge is ready to lift the roof off ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in SA

Johannesburg - As a sports fanatic, rapper Rouge says she is delighted to have been entrusted with the task of creating the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup anthem. Rouge, whose real name is Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi, will be singing the anthem for the ICC Women’s World Cup which will be held in South Africa in two months’ time.

“I’m super humbled and grateful,” Wedi told the Saturday Star. “Outside of me being a sports fanatic but even more something to support women is such an awesome thing. I’m definitely putting my best foot forward with this.” The rapper says she is excited for fans to hear the anthem she has created for the World Cup, with fans getting the chance to hear the anthem for the first time next week. “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is being hosted in South Africa for the first time. I think it’s set to be the pinnacle of female sporting in South Africa that unites the world’s greatest players.

“We all honestly wait a lifetime for moments like this and the eyes of the world are about to be fixed on South Africa. It is time for South Africans to once again show the world that there is no world cup like an African World Cup.” Rouge, whose real name is Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi. Supplied image. “The inspiration came from getting the nation excited for the World Cup. This is a first for our continent so we need to show the world what we can do.” In February South Africa will play host to its first Women’s Cricket World Cup, which is set to take place at three iconic stadiums in the country – Boland Park in Paarl, St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth and Newlands in Cape Town.

The Proteas, who will play their first World Cup on home soil, have been placed in Group A, where they will face the likes of England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland. The rapper says it has always been a dream of hers to perform at a global sports tournament and says she now cannot wait to take to the stage when the World Cup kicks off in February. Rapper, Rouge, whose real name is Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi was tasked with coming up with a catchy anthem that will be played throughout the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Supplied image. “This is my half-time Super Bowl show. Who wouldn’t want this opportunity? If there is one thing about Rouge, she will perform. I don’t think they are ready for what my team and I are planning.

“It means a lot. And here is yet another way I can use my voice to remind the rest of the world regardless of gender, age and creed to do the same. These ladies deserve the same hype and support as our male counterparts.” The rapper says that the process of coming up with the anthem wasn’t as challenging as she envisioned. “I have worked with this incredible team behind the production and writing before. It always makes the process easier when it’s people you know and who know you as a creative. The creation of the anthem was to ensure that whoever was the voice behind the anthem needed to be able to convey gravitas of ‘Turn it up’. I guess they saw that in me and I won’t let them down.”

Rouge, whose real name is Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi. Supplied image. The rapper also has very high hopes for the Proteas at next year’s World Cup, with Wedi saying she feels the ladies have a good chance of making history by winning the World Cup. “They will be competing against the best in the world because they are massive contenders themselves and South Africa will be supporting them throughout. Also playing on home soil will be a huge help. “I will most definitely be watching all the games and I can’t wait to be at the actual games.”